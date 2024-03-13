'Cabrini' shows uniqueness of the feminine heart

“Cabrini” hit theaters last Friday — International Women’s Day — and amassed $7.5 million at the box office. The movie, from Angel Studios, is based on the true story of Catholic St. Francesca Xavier Cabrini, known as “Mother Cabrini.”



In the months leading up to the release, I was impressed by the thrilling trailers but had a few reservations about the portrayal of women. I wondered if the film would delve into a feminist girlboss narrative. But seeing it this past weekend put my reservations to rest.

Aside from a few slightly cringe lines (“I am a woman! And I am Italian!”), “Cabrini” beautifully exemplifies the uniqueness of the feminine heart.

Mother Cabrini was an Italian immigrant, missionary nun, and the first American citizen to be canonized a saint. Nearly drowning as a young girl left her with frail health and a fear of water. Her physical weakness was an obstacle to joining religious life, and two orders denied her admission. She eventually started an order of her own, the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The pope sent her and her sisters on an overseas mission to New York City in 1889. Throughout her life, Cabrini established 67 schools, orphanages, hospitals, and social service agencies throughout the United States, focusing on Italian immigrants. She also conquered her fear of water, crossing the sea 27 times to fulfill her missionary duties.

The movie provides an emotional and harrowing depiction of Mother Cabrini’s mission to serve the least of God’s people despite doubts about her capacity as a woman and Italian. The film includes embellishments, but much of it is truthful, including one scene when a clergy member doubts Cabrini’s ability to lead an overseas mission as a woman. She boldly replies, “Mary Magdalene brought news of the Resurrection to the Apostles. If the Lord confided that mission to a woman, why should he not confide in us?”

One of my favorite lines comes at the end, when Cabrini states simply that men “could never do what we do.” I can easily see how some conservabros may find this line offensive. But isn’t it true that women do many things men cannot, and vice versa? Aren’t we naturally inclined toward different passions and strengths, no matter our state of life?

For some reason, many in the ”red-pill” movement are a tad obsessed over the “proper role” of women. Our culture often presents women with two extreme roles: leftist social justice warrior who shouts her abortion, or pretty little object who sits at home and makes babies and nothing more.

But there is a truthful middle ground: Women are human beings, fearfully, wonderfully, and uniquely made, with different callings in life. This is the message young women need to hear, a message that permeates “Cabrini”: Women exist for God and to do His will.

Mother Cabrini is better able to sympathize with the sick, the homeless, and the suffering than the male leaders in her life. In the film, her spiritual motherhood shines through when she storms into a Senate meeting and urges the men to “open their hearts” toward innocent children who are left to die in the supposed greatest nation in the world.

Some women are called to be stay-at-home mothers. Others, to lead international missions. These decisions are not in our control — they are gifts given to us by God. We all have a mission from our Father, meant for His glory.

It can be tempting to think of one of those missions as better than the other, that there is no honor in a simple, hidden life at home. But this is far from true. The greatest woman of all — the Blessed Virgin Mary — was a mother and a wife. She may not have led missions overseas, but she was entrusted with the greatest mission of any human person — to be the Mother of God.

Ladies, we do not have to choose between cookie-cutter personas offered us by the political parties of our day. Ultimately, no career, no marriage — not even having children — will completely fulfill us. We are all unique individuals created for God’s glory, and only He can fulfill us. Only He can tell us who we are meant to be.

In the words of another great female saint, Catherine of Siena: “Be who God meant you to be, and you will set the world on fire.”

Editor's note: Angel Studios, which made "Cabrini,'" is a Blaze Media advertiser.