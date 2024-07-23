Chicken pot pie: classic, kid-friendly, and it keeps

In a season of life where I simply need to be able to rely on routines, basically every meal I make for my family checks the following boxes:

Kids love it

It’s easily deliverable to other people

It stores well

My old reliables never fail. The following chicken pot pie is a classic — with more protein than the average recipe. Avoid a soggy bottom by adding the chicken and vegetables first, then pouring the gravy on top. You can make your own crust if you're ambitious, but Pillsbury works just fine.

Ingredients

2 standard pie crusts (one for bottom and one for top)

1.5 lbs chicken (skinless, boneless breast, or thighs)

2 large carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/2 cup butter

1/2 Vidalia onion, chopped

2 tsp minced garlic

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

1 tsp rosemary

1 3/4 cup chicken broth/stock

2/3 cup heavy cream

1 cup frozen peas

1 large egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Optional: Sprinkle a pinch of kosher salt and sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary for garnish

Instructions

In a large pot, combine chicken, carrots, and celery. Add enough water to cover the chicken and vegetables, then place over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then allow to boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain, and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the butter, onions, and garlic. Stirring occasionally, cook until the onions are translucent and the butter is lightly browned. Whisk in the flour, salt, black pepper, thyme, rosemary, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Cook and whisk until no flour lumps remain, then simmer over medium-low heat until thick. I simmer mine for 10 minutes. You want it to be a very thick gravy; simmer longer if necessary. Taste and add more seasonings if you prefer. Remove from heat and set aside.

Preheat oven to 425°F

Carefully place the dough into a 9-inch pie dish that’s 1.5-2 inches deep. Tuck the dough in with your fingers, making sure it is smooth. With a small sharp knife or kitchen shears, trim the overhang of dough and discard.

Spoon the chicken and vegetable mixture into the crust. Scatter the frozen peas on top. Pour/spread the gravy evenly over the top.

Cover the pie with the second crust and trim the overhang off the sides. Crimp the pie crust with a fork to seal the edges. With a small, sharp knife, slice a few small slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape. Using a pastry brush, brush crust and edges with egg wash.

Bake for 32-38 minutes or until the top of the crust is golden brown. After 20 minutes of baking, be sure to cover the edges of the crust with aluminum foil or use a pie crust shield to prevent the edges from getting too brown.