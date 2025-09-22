Rap mogul torches liberal host for claiming Trump is a 'con artist': 'You're just not that smart'

Record executive Damon Dash went scorched-earth on a radio show this week and defended President Trump over what he called "ridiculous" and "dumb" commentary.

Dash was the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z. The company launched their careers and was known as a pioneering independent label.

'Why you think they keep you here? They want y'all to make us dumb!'

Recent reports that claimed that Dash filed for bankruptcy and is strapped for cash sparked several contentious debates when he appeared on "The Breakfast Club" this week.

The Power 105.1 program is known predominantly for its flamboyant host Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne tha God, who was not shy about repeatedly calling Dash "broke" and claiming he is lying about having his assets in order.

When the bankruptcy was brought up, Dash defended himself by saying, "Do you know how many times Donald Trump filed?"

"Oh, a lot," Charlamagne replied. "He's known as a terrible businessman."

Shocked, Dash responded, "He's the president!"

Still, Charlamagne asserted, "He still is known as a terrible businessman. Actually, a con man."



Dash then asked the host, "Do you know how confidently dumb you sound?"

Dumbfounded, the mogul continued. "You're saying it's bad — he went bankrupt six times. He's a billionaire, and he's the president."

The host pushed forward with the notion that the president is indeed a "terrible businessman and con artist," but Dash was not having it.

Adamant about clearing his and the president's name on the matter, Dash said he wanted to "go back to how ridiculous" he felt the host was being.

"The president filed for bankruptcy eight times, still a billionaire. He's saying he's a bad businessman. You're just not that smart."

Charlamagne and Dash battled for control of the interview's narrative throughout, with the radio personality continuously calling into question the businessman's claims, which were predominantly about how he has protected unseen wealth and assets by putting them under other names and businesses.

Some of Dash's most pointed comments were aimed at Charlamagne's job, which has kept him cooped up in a radio studio most days for years.

"You've missed the whole world," Dash claimed.

Damon Dash and Jay-Z at the Grammys in 2002. Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

"You don't know what you're talking about. And you're saying it confidently," Dash said. "And you're in an algorithm where people actually believe you."

Dash then put the nail in the coffin, calling the team of broadcasters a tool for the establishment.

"Why you think they keep you here? They want y'all to make us dumb!"

