Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (L), Paras Griffin/Getty Images (R)
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Rap mogul torches liberal host for claiming Trump is a 'con artist': 'You're just not that smart'
September 22, 2025
Jay-Z's former business partner Damon Dash accused a radio host of being part of 'an algorithm.'
Record executive Damon Dash went scorched-earth on a radio show this week and defended President Trump over what he called "ridiculous" and "dumb" commentary.
Dash was the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z. The company launched their careers and was known as a pioneering independent label.
'Why you think they keep you here? They want y'all to make us dumb!'
Recent reports that claimed that Dash filed for bankruptcy and is strapped for cash sparked several contentious debates when he appeared on "The Breakfast Club" this week.
The Power 105.1 program is known predominantly for its flamboyant host Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne tha God, who was not shy about repeatedly calling Dash "broke" and claiming he is lying about having his assets in order.
When the bankruptcy was brought up, Dash defended himself by saying, "Do you know how many times Donald Trump filed?"
"Oh, a lot," Charlamagne replied. "He's known as a terrible businessman."
Shocked, Dash responded, "He's the president!"
Still, Charlamagne asserted, "He still is known as a terrible businessman. Actually, a con man."
Dash then asked the host, "Do you know how confidently dumb you sound?"
Dumbfounded, the mogul continued. "You're saying it's bad — he went bankrupt six times. He's a billionaire, and he's the president."
RELATED: Charlamagne shocks audience with admission about 'that damn COVID shot'
The host pushed forward with the notion that the president is indeed a "terrible businessman and con artist," but Dash was not having it.
Adamant about clearing his and the president's name on the matter, Dash said he wanted to "go back to how ridiculous" he felt the host was being.
"The president filed for bankruptcy eight times, still a billionaire. He's saying he's a bad businessman. You're just not that smart."
Charlamagne and Dash battled for control of the interview's narrative throughout, with the radio personality continuously calling into question the businessman's claims, which were predominantly about how he has protected unseen wealth and assets by putting them under other names and businesses.
Some of Dash's most pointed comments were aimed at Charlamagne's job, which has kept him cooped up in a radio studio most days for years.
"You've missed the whole world," Dash claimed.
RELATED: The market fired Jimmy Kimmel
Damon Dash and Jay-Z at the Grammys in 2002. Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage
"You don't know what you're talking about. And you're saying it confidently," Dash said. "And you're in an algorithm where people actually believe you."
Dash then put the nail in the coffin, calling the team of broadcasters a tool for the establishment.
"Why you think they keep you here? They want y'all to make us dumb!"
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
more stories
Sign up for the Align newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.