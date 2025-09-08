Left-wing host shocks audience with admission about 'that damn COVID shot'

A popular left-wing radio host said he understands vaccine hesitancy and revealed he has his own health issues after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The remarks came up organically on Friday when a listener called in to a popular New York City radio show to air a grievance he had with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

'It's a new vaccine every few months, every year.'

"Yo, I have a problem with these anti-vaxxers, man, especially this Robert Kennedy guy," James from North Carolina began.

The caller immediately made an egregious claim in relation to why he feels the secretary is not suitable for his job.

"He is in no position to be telling people anything about health. I mean, he can't — have y'all heard how he breathes?" the caller said.

The call came during Power 105.1 FM's "The Breakfast Club" show during a segment called "Get It Off Your Chest."

"He ain't got no business telling nobody nothing," the caller went on about Kennedy. "Vaccines are important because it builds up an immunity to your system whenever you get those shots for whatever the illness is."

However, the radio hosts quickly put the man in check.

Host Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne tha God, immediately said, "I understand the vaccine hesitancy though, especially amongst black people."

McKelvey is a noted Democratic supporter with a huge following, who at times has criticized the party's policies. He was also the host who interviewed Joe Biden when the politician said that if Americans did not vote for him, they are not black.

Co-host and comedian Jess Hilarious also disagreed with the caller.

"There are natural ways to boost your immunity, though," she retorted. "A vaccine is not the only way to do that. You got to really be careful about the things that you're putting in your body. You got to do research on all that stuff. It's a new vaccine every few months, every year, and then you find out after it's being recalled."

At that point, Charlamagne revealed that he feels like he has chest pain since being vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I ain't going to lie. Every time I have chest pain now, I be like, ‘Man, I should have never got that damn COVID shot," he continued. "I had no cardiovascular issues until I got that goddamn COVID shot."

Charlamagne tha God. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The caller mostly relented as co-host DJ Envy, the third member of the show, added onto the group's position.

"[They] kind of forced us to get the COVID shot. Right. We didn't have an option if we wanted to continue to work, which sucks," Envy said.

Still, Charlamagne was not willing to make a definitive claim that the vaccine had caused his chest pain. Safely and legally, the host remarked, "I'm just saying when I think about, you know, things, the changes that I've had over the last five years, that was a big one, getting that vaccine."

