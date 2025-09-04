Florida moves to end ALL vaccine mandates in MAJOR health policy shift

A massive announcement from the surgeon general of Florida, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is turning the vaccine-obsessed world as Americans know it completely upside down.

That is, that all vaccine mandates will be eliminated in Florida.

“What I’m most excited about is an announcement that we’re going to make, that we’re making now, which is that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law,” Ladapo announced.

“All of them. All of them,” he repeated to overwhelming cheers. “Every last one of them.”

“Every last one of them,” he emphasized. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery, okay? Who am I, as a government, or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Your body, your body is a gift from God.”

“What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, you know, they've been successful,” he added.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is thoroughly impressed.

“Dr. Ladapo, it sounds almost revolutionary to hear a public health official speak like this, because most of them don’t,” she tells Ladapo.

“I mean, tell me what this means. Does this mean even for public schools there will be no vaccine requirements for children to attend?” she asks.

“Society’s gotten people to believe that, ‘Oh, actually, you know, governments do have that right.’ They don’t have that right. They don’t have that right. It’s time to reclaim that right. That’s a right from God who gave us our bodies, these vessels that house our souls. So, yes, public schools, absolutely, everything,” Ladapo answers.

“It’s just an unethical policy inherently,” he adds.

