The real RFK threat

The United States Senate isn’t happy with Bobby Kennedy Jr. Senators say he's a grievous threat to the health and safety of Americans and that everything was fine before he came to town.

These Republican and Democrat senators would rather see nothing change. They know the country gets sicker and fatter every day, but they don't want people fired over that. That attitude almost makes sense. Responsibility and accountability are rare birds in these parts, and most of these people have been in their offices for decades while our national downward slide continues uninterrupted.

But what scares them most about RFK Jr. isn't what he’s doing; it’s what he’s saying. For decades, the scientific bureaucracy relied on unquestioning trust and obedience. That’s over now, and the moneyed interests that long ago captured this section of government and its congressional supervisors are terrified of this reality.

What’s more, this moment cannot be undone. Broken trust is tough to repair even between people as close as husband and wife. But government and citizens, or companies and consumers? That might as well be impossible.

This is the reality facing the American scientific establishment today, regardless of whether the politicians can bring themselves to admit it. COVID-19 shattered the public’s trust in everything from the medical establishment to the education system like Vietnam and Watergate shattered the basic assumptions decades prior — and there’s no going back.

The next administration can undo much of the excellent work this White House has accomplished on border enforcement, drug interdiction, trade policies, foreign entanglements, etc. — but Democrats cannot undo a population that is now questioning their “recommendations.” Too many of them simply don’t survive scrutiny.

When our daughter was born last year, my wife and I had a book on the research, benefits, negatives, and potential consequences behind each and every vaccine “recommendation.” Our baby needs the hepatitis B shot when she’s one day old, even though her mother, like all pregnant women in America, was tested for it and it's a disease confined to prostitutes and intravenous drug addicts?

That’s what “the science” says, they responded, and “there’s a lot of misinformation out there.” No, thank you, Doctor, what else do you have for her?

That just was not the case when my son was born nine years ago. My wife tacitly trusted that the doctors had his best interests in mind. Why wouldn’t they? Back then, we thought most vaccine skeptics were strange celebrities and homeschool families.

We’re never going back to that passive acceptance, and every few weeks I get a message from a newly expectant father or mother asking for advice on navigating the pediatric offices, which largely insist that you follow the Centers for Disease Control “recommendations” or be ejected from their care. For them, it’s a matter of dogma.

Families around the country watched while playgrounds and beaches were closed, elderly couples died alone in separate rooms of the same hospital to “protect them from COVID,” and dads were barred from their wives’ sides during labor.

We saw that strip clubs, casinos, and mass protests were called safe places to gather, but churches were shut down.

We listened to the transgender “science.”

We heard the ever-changing mask policies, and if we didn’t personally suffer from it, we knew at least one young person whose heart was hurt by the untested COVID vaccines.

And we woke up. Kennedy is giving voice to these people. Just as he said in his opening statement to the Senate on Thursday: “We were lied to about everything.”

Senators didn’t want to hear that. The same politicians who have held office for decades while autism rates exploded and Americans got fatter and sicker were angry. Funny; the American people are angry too. Our trust is broken, and the only way back is through the truth. That will require confrontation. It’s going to make powerful people who aren’t used to being challenged very uncomfortable. There’s a lot of money in lying about this stuff.

We know we were lied to about everything. We’re wide awake now, and we’re not going back to sleep.

