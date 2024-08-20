Toddler loses foot in latest day care atrocity

Heard the latest from JD Vance? He wants to "Handmaid's Tale" all menopausal women into a National Babysitting Corps.

At least that's what the reaction to a podcast appearance he made in 2020 suggests.

In reality, when Vance agreed with host Weinstein’s assertion that “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” is to help with childrearing, he was simply confirming what most people with kids take as simple common sense.

To translate Weinstein's nerdy evolutionary bio-speak: it sure is nice when grandparents are around to help out with the kids.

There are many reasons why it is better for parents to rely on extended families than on some kind universal childcare.

One of them is tragically illustrated in news story after news story: parents who must entrust their young children to the care of strangers are taking a real risk.

Consider the latest atrocity.

Washington state officials reportedly suspended a day care's license after a toddler's foot was amputated, and the family says a lawnmower incident is to blame.

Stacey Elliot said her 2-year-old son Mateo Pacheco Elliott has been hospitalized in Seattle since the horrific June 24 incident.

'You should be able to trust the provider to take complete care of them and not severely injure them.'

Angela Axelson, a close friend of the family, told KING-TV the boy wanted to speak to the owner who was riding a lawnmower. "[He] went running up to the lawnmower, slipped and fell. Went under and his leg was amputated," she said. Axelson also started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

“Parents being out of work right now and what not just makes it hard for them. I want to be able to help them in any way possible," Axelson told KING. “I’ve been friends with Mateo’s mom for about 10 years. It's made it even harder seeing someone I watched grow up have such a horrible injury.”

A Quincy Police Department investigation didn't find enough evidence to justify criminal charges, but the state's Department of Children, Youth and Families decided to suspend the day care's license. The investigation is ongoing.

KING said it wasn't able to obtain a comment from the day care owners.

Axelson said the family is considering taking legal action.

"Yes, accidents can happen but when you're paying people to take care of your children, you should be able to trust the provider to take complete care of them and not severely injure them," Axelson added to the station. "Keep praying for the family and pray that he has a quick recovery and they can get home soon and try to resume life as normal as they can."

The family shared video of the child in the hospital that's part of a KING video report.

America should do whatever it can to support strong families; JD Vance has long advocated for many policies to do just that, including an expanded child tax credit. But legislation that would encourage already struggling families to outsource child-rearing to day cares is a step in the wrong direction.

