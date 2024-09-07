Escort Max 4: Advanced radar detection at entry-level price

Do you like a spirited drive? Or do you have a bit of a lead foot? Or do you just want to be a little smarter behind the wheel?

A good radar detector might be just what you need.

Emphasis on "good." I bought my first radar detector in 1984, the then best-in-class (at least according to Car and Driver) Cincinnati Microwave Escort.

Since then, I've tried a number of different makes and models, many of which have let me down with a lack of features or a tendency to produce false positives — the latter can be especially annoying.

It's difficult for many radar detectors to find that balance: sensitive enough that you have time to react, yet not so sensitive that it drives you insane with constant beeping.

So when Escort offered to send me its new Escort Max 4 radar detector, which it claims offers significantly improved detection range and twice the false-alarm filtering compared to the previous Max 3 model, I was eager to test it out.

The Max 4 is light enough to stick in a backpack and comes with a nice travel case. Out of the box it's very easy to set up. It uses your car's 12V outlet; if you don't have one, you can purchase a USB-C or USB-A adaptor for a few bucks on Amazon. The windshield suction mount works well.

One of the first things you'll notice about the Max 4 is that you can connect it to your phone using bluetooth.This allows it to give you its warnings through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which is great for those of us who prefer apps to our car's navigation system.

The Max 4 replaces the Max 3 as Escort's entry-level detector. One of the big differences between the two is that the Max 4 has two Low Noise Amplifiers, previously only available in higher-end models.

Enhanced LNA technology means increased sensitivity and detection range, so you can get notified of what’s ahead sooner and adjust accordingly. The increased sensitivity also reduces false positives, especially important these days when vehicle collision avoidance systems can trigger radar detectors.

One way the Max 4 helps reduce false positives is with its AutoLearn function, which recognizes false positives that recur at the same location and allow you lock them out. You can note such false positives using the Max 4's mute button. There's one right at the bottom of the adaptor cord, so you don't have to reach up to the unit itself.

Another nice feature of that adaptor cord is it includes an extra USB port for charging your phone or other device.

The Max 4 also lets you crowdsource data through Escort's Drive Smarter app. By connecting with other detectors on the road, you and other drivers can share and receive alerts to maximize awareness and contribute to the safety of others, creating a collective shield against unexpected obstacles, and giving you a better overall picture of conditions and helping you become a smarter, safer driver.

Out on the road, I found that the Max 4 lived up to its promises. In particular, it outperformed my Valentine V1. So you get a lot of high-end features for the relatively affordable price of $499.

I also found that Escort customer service was highly professional and responsive, which goes a long way in this day and age.

For a more in-depth look at my road test of the Escort Max 4, see below: