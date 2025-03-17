EV mandate killed in 'biggest day of deregulation in American history'

"The greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen."

That's what Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin said of today's announcement that the onerous fuel efficiency standards opponents have called a de facto electric vehicle mandate will be rescinded.

'The American auto industry has been hamstrung by the crushing regulatory regime of the last administration.'

That includes 31 specific regulatory rollbacks designed to unleash American energy, lower the cost of living, boost the domestic auto industry, and give more power back to the states.

Putting the brakes on inflation

The first step: using the Administrative Procedures Act to re-evaluate policies enacted last year by the Biden administration to reduce emissions for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. This would have increased the costs of shipping goods, with estimated regulatory and compliance costs of over $700 billion.

That gets passed on to the consumer.

On day one, President Trump signed a series of executive orders on energy policies that he said would tackle inflation after consumer costs soared by 22% during former President Biden’s term in office.

Protect consumer choice

One of President Trump’s executive orders also included reversing a policy that pushed carmakers to make 50% of their output electric vehicles by 2030, which would increase costs and limit consumer choices.

The ultimate goal was to go 100% EV by 2032 — something our power grid simply cannot support.

In March 2024, the Biden administration finalized a rule to require carmakers to dramatically reduce carbon emissions beginning for model year 2027 light- and medium-size vehicles. This is why car prices have increased to an average of $50,000 for gas cars and $66,000 for electric vehicles.

“The American auto industry has been hamstrung by the crushing regulatory regime of the last administration,” Zeldin told the New York Post.

President Trump campaigned on scrapping Biden’s fuel efficiency rules by arguing that consumers should have the options of buying hybrid, gasoline-powered, or diesel-powered vehicles without government interference or mandate.

Waiver bye-bye?

On February 15, 2025, Lee Zeldin, chair of the EPA, sent the California's Clean Air Act waiver (which is directly connected to the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation) to Congress for review.

We are waiting for this to go to a vote, and we will report to you on the votes and results.

The CRA states that if this is passed, the EPA and federal government cannot reattempt to approve this rule. The process allows the vote to come to the floor in an expedited fashion, forcing all members to go on the record with their votes.

If Congress votes to undo a rule, the agency cannot propose a similar regulation. It would require an act of congress to override the CRA.

To summarize:

The EPA takes its biggest action ever to help President Trump save Americans trillions of dollars, lower the cost of living, and make it more affordable to buy a car, heat a home, or operate a business. And it will boost job growth!

Welcome to the golden age of America!