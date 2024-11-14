Eva Longoria reveals she is one of the few Harris boosters to actually ditch the US

Numerous wealthy celebrities — including geriatric singers Barbra Streisand and Cher and 66-year-old script-reader Sharon Stone — threatened in recent months that if Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election, then they would pull up their shallow roots and leave the United States.

Time will tell whether these liberals will honor their pledges now that President-elect Trump is assembling his Cabinet, having secured over 3 million more votes nationwide and 86 more Electoral College votes than Harris. There is, however, at least one Democrat who has actually jumped ship.

In a post-election interview with the French women's magazine Marie Claire, Texas native Eva Longoria indicated that she has moved her family out of the "dystopian" United States.

The 49-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star, once touted by the Washington Post as a "political power broker," now appears devoid of the enthusiasm that she previously exuded in her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

"The shocking part is not that he won," the multimillionaire told Marie Claire. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

It turns out that Longoria's personal efforts to turn out the Hispanic vote for Harris, as well as the efforts of the group she co-founded, the Latino Victory Fund, weren't enough this time around. CNN exit polls indicated that 46% of all Hispanics and 55% of Hispanic men voted for Trump.

'I'm privileged.'

"I would like to think our fight continues," she continued, adding that she does not know what the future holds for the country.

Longoria suggested that if Trump "keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place."

According to Marie Claire, Longoria, her husband, and her son now divide their time between Spain and Mexico when not jet-setting around Europe and South America.

Despite supporting a California Democrat keen on raising taxes, the script-reader suggested that the fallout of leftist policies helped grease her way out of the United States.

"I had my whole adult life here," she said, referring to Los Angeles. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, California's homeless population ballooned to over 181,000 people last year — nearly 0.5% of the population. CalMatters revealed in September that the number is now closer to 186,000 homeless people.

"I'm privileged," continued Longoria. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

The incoming president of the "dystopian" country that Longoria has abandoned has indicated that he will secure the southern border, expel criminals who have stolen into the U.S., lower taxes, reduce crime, eliminate government waste, protect children from sex-change mutilations, lower energy costs, improve the health of American youth, end the corporate capture of federal agencies, and broker international peace.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!