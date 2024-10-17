'F*** them forever': Andrew Schulz's show canceled hours after Trump interview goes live

Ahead of the 2016 election, comedian Jimmy Fallon traded laughs with then-candidate Donald Trump on "The Tonight Show." Democratic boosters and other leftists condemned the host for "humanizing" the Republican.

Future "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings joined other middling media personalities in further insinuating that Fallon was racist-adjacent and courting white supremacists, while others called for the comedian's cancellation.

Unfortunately for comedian Andrew Schulz, it appears that intolerance has not dissipated over the past eight years.

Schulz revealed on the Wednesday episode of the "Flagrant" podcast that a New York venue canceled what would have been his special just hours after he hosted the once and possibly future Republican president.

'It's booked. It's ready to go. We're going on sale this week.'

According to Schulz, he was set to shoot his next comedy special at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. However, shortly after his massively popular interview with Trump went live, the venue notified him that it was canceling the gig.

"It was an awesome interview and everybody loved it, and then a day later, [producer] Dov [Mamann] was like, 'Oh by the way, the venue you're going to shoot your special in canceled your shows,'" said Schulz. "Within three hours."

"Flagrant" co-host Akaash Singh said, "After we interviewed him, before the episode comes out, he goes to the venue. Everybody leaves on Schulz's special team. All of them have to go to the venue to check it out. I assume everything is good."

"Yeah, so we've had these venues locked in for months now," replied Schulz. "It's not like, 'We might do it here.' It's booked. It's ready to go. We're going on sale this week. We had the entire production team come out for the — this is for the third time many of us are spotting the venue and looking and everything. We have the set design already curated. We're moving around seating plots, camera — it's ready to go."

"I don't know if it's the Trump interview," said Schulz. "But the day before it came out, we were ready to go and were going on sale this week. And three and a half hours afterwards, we get this email."

The podcast shared an image of an Oct. 9 email from the venue, which read:

First off, I want to thank you for thinking of BAM for Andrew Schulz's upcoming comedy show. We are always excited when promoters consider our space for their events. After some internal discussion with leadership, it was decided that BAM is not the right fit for this show at this time. That said, we really do appreciate you reaching out and we'd love to work with you on future events that might be a better match for BAM. Our door is always open for a chat about other shows you think might work well in our space. Thanks for considering us. Looking forward to potentially collaborating down the line!

Diane Max, former board chair for Planned Parenthood NYC and current Planned Parenthood Federation of America board member, is the chair of the venue's board of trustees. Planned Parenthood endorsed Kamala Harris once again in July.

"F*** them and f*** them forever," added Schulz.

Mamann, who emphasized the venue had previously been receptive to the content planned for Schulz's special, suggested this "felt personal."

After yelling "MAGA," Schulz joked that while his "vote was up for grabs," the board of the venue has pushed him in a particular direction.

Blaze News reached out to the Brooklyn Academy of Music but did not receive an immediate response.

