Trump names who he thinks is behind assassination attempt, admits Biden's edge in one area — leaves interviewers in stitches

Former President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview on the massively popular "Flagrant" podcast, where he provided some new insight into who he believes might be behind the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Co-host Akaash Singh of the "Flagrant" podcast — which has nearly 1.7 million subscribers and 415,000,000 total views on YouTube — asked Trump who he believed was behind the assassination attempt in July.

"I hate answering it," Trump said of the question, "because I don't want to give any false identities. I don't want to do anything having to do with creating something that isn't there."

Trump advised that President Joe Biden should be extremely stern with assassination attempts on American politicians by other countries.

Trump said if Biden were "a real president," he should issue a warning to all foreign powers that the U.S. would "bomb that country to oblivion" if there is an assassination attempt against an American president.

"If they do it, the country will be blown to smithereens, the entire country will be blown to smithereens," Trump said. "That's a really bad threat as a country."

"Iran has an open threat out for me," Trump noted.

Trump pointed out that China is not happy with him for the tariffs he imposed on the country.

Trump concluded, "I think Iran would be the one."

Trump claimed to have been nearing a deal during his presidency in which the U.S., China, and Russia would denuclearize.

"We were close to a deal for getting rid of nuclear weapons," Trump said. "It would be so good."

"It's too powerful," he declared of nuclear weapons. "It's too much."

Regarding negotiating with powerful foreign leaders, Trump said, "I get along with pretty much everybody. Actually, the tougher they were the better I did with them — that's a good thing, not a bad thing because the other ones are easy to handle."

Trump said he got along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping, except when the coronavirus pandemic happened.

"But when COVID came, I was not happy with him," Trump said of Xi. "Because it came out of the labs — accidentally, I believe."

Trump conceded that Biden has an edge over him in one area.

"He has one ability that I don't have — he sleeps," Trump said, which left the interviews in stitches.

"This guy goes on a beach, he lays on one of those 6-ounce chairs. They weigh 6 ounces. They weigh very little, and he can’t lift it," Trump joked. "They're meant for children, young people, and old people."

Trump continued to lampoon Biden and his frequent beach vacations, "Somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit. When you’re 82, typically bathing suits don’t make you look great. You're not going to be enhanced. It's just one of those things."

"He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera," Trump told "Flagrant" host and comedian Andrew Schulz. "He can lie down, and in minutes, he's stone-cold out."

Trump said he has launched a lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board for awarding writers at the New York Times and the Washington Post with Pulitzer Awards in 2018 for their Russiagate coverage that has since been refuted.

"They've got themselves a big problem now," he said. "And the suit's moving along — and I think we're going to win that suit easily."

Trump said his legal team wrote a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board that read: "We demand that you take back the Pulitzer Prizes, we demand an apology."

Trump explained his strategy when giving nicknames to his adversaries.

He said nicknames need to be easy to say because "you can't stutter it through when you use it."

"When you put the names together you've got to be able to pewwwm. You've got to be able to put it out there," Trump stated.

Schulz asked what happened to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump replied, "He couldn't cross the line of doing what was right, in my opinion."

Trump said he thinks Pence is a "good man" and the duo had a good working relationship for "99.9%" of the administration.

Schulz asked Trump what he would like his legacy to be and what he thinks it will be.

Trump responded, "What I would like my legacy to be is the same as the term MAGA — Make America Great Again — I'm going to make this country great again."

"I want to make America great again. I want to make it so great that people won't question it," Trump proclaimed.

In August, Schulz described Trump as a "very enticing candidate."

"He’s very enticing. He’s incredibly enticing, and I think that he’s enticing because I think the Democrats have utterly failed to inspire us in any way, shape, or form," Schulz stated during an episode of "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast.

Schulz told his co-host Charlamagne tha God, "I think that it’s nice to see somebody that is bucking the system especially when the systems, you feel, have left you down."

You can watch the entire "Flagrant" podcast interview with Donald Trump here.

