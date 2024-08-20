2 teens charged with murder in shooting death of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor; victim's mother reacts

Two teenage suspects have been charged with murder in the shooting death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, were each charged with one count of murder Monday.

Los Angeles police reportedly said the suspects have lengthy criminal records and are affiliated with the Florencia 13 gang.

Barceleau also faces a special circumstance of murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm. He also was hit with one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm. If convicted, Barceleau faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole and is being held without bail.

Estrada also faces one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Estrada faces life in prison and is being held on $2,070,000 bail.

Two other suspects were charged in connection with the death of the actor.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm. If he is convicted, Gutierrez faces up to four years and eight months in prison and is being held on $120,000 bail.



Frank Olano, 22, faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder, receiving stolen property, and three counts of being a felon with a firearm. Olano faces five years and eight months, according to prosecutors, and is being held on $1,080,000 bail.

The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, said of the suspects, "They're breathing air that my son doesn't get to any more. I prayed that they were not juveniles so that they could be tried as adults."

As Blaze News previously reported, Wactor was leaving his bartending shift at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles around 3:25 a.m. May 25 when he confronted three males trying to steal the catalytic converter from his parked car. Police said one of the suspects fired at the actor, and the 37-year-old entertainer died at an area hospital.

Wactor was best known for playing Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" for 164 episodes. Wactor had 51 acting credits to his name, including "Westworld," The OA," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and "Disillusioned."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated, "Johnny Wactor’s life was senselessly taken while he was simply walking to his parked car in downtown Los Angeles. We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us," he continued. "Mr. Wactor’s work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass added, "I want to thank the LAPD for their work and partnership throughout the investigation and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer. Those who commit crimes must be held fully responsible for their actions."

LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said he is "confident that we have the right people on the right charges."

Choi said, "To the family and loved ones of Johnny Wactor: We know that no legal action can ever bring back the person you have lost, but we hope that today’s announcement brings some measure of comfort in knowing that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions."

The LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division is still investigating the case.

