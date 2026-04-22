Google Maps was ruining my drives — so I kicked it to the curb

The other day I drove from the tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to Marquette in the Upper Peninsula.

It was about a three-and-a-half-hour drive through the wilderness. It’s not a terribly confusing trip — there’s about nine turns total, and I’ve made it many times. So I didn’t bother to summon my usual co-pilot — the always reliable Google Maps.

When I was a kid, my parents drove us from Michigan to California using a paper map. It probably took a little longer, with a much vaguer ETA.

No phone attached to the dashboard barking commands at me. No little cartoon avatar of my vehicle to look at.

And a funny thing happened. Time passed more quickly. The drive felt easier. I was less anxious. I had a more enjoyable time.

Yooper trooper

I wasn’t going particularly slow. I maintained a steady 5 to 15 over the limit, as one does on the empty and police-free northern roads of the Upper Peninsula. It’s the local custom.

I wasn’t trying to go especially fast either. It was a work trip, and I wanted to get to Marquette as soon as possible. But I wasn’t stressed, and I wasn’t annoyed at how long it was taking. I didn’t dread the drive. I didn’t even get bored. I never felt that feeling that I always feel at some point — the one where I start to think that maybe a self-driving car wouldn’t be so bad after all.

I concluded that, of course, my more relaxed demeanor in the driver’s seat was due to the absence of Google Maps on U.S. Route 2. But I wanted to test it again, just to see if it wasn’t a fluke. So I did.

Time trial

Yesterday a couple of the kids and I drove another three and a half hours south to visit their grandparents. It’s a drive I’ve made tons of times, so I left my phone on the passenger’s seat, and the same thing happened again.

The drive was easier. Time passed more quickly. I never really got sick of the road, and I really did have a much better time doing something I normally don’t really like doing at all.

It’s really very interesting and perhaps a bit counterintuitive. You’d think getting continual updates about how many more miles until the next turn, how many hours until arrival, and where exactly you are on the map might make things go more quickly. You’d think eliminating the mystery and guesswork would make for a more relaxing drive.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

Road worrier

The continual updates and ticking clock make me more anxious. When Google Maps is open on my phone, I find myself checking the route and seeing 2:35 until arrival, and then only two minutes later doing the same thing again just to see 2:33 until arrival. Over and over again I do this, and it feels like watching water boil. Having all those updates makes me feel like I’m never going to get there. It makes the trip feel longer. The information stretches time or something. It’s too zoomed in, too detailed, too much. Information over-saturation.

When I was a kid, my parents drove us from Michigan to California using a paper map. It probably took a little longer, with a much vaguer ETA. But why do we need to know the exact minute we’re going to get there anyway?

Constant companions

Learning that Google Maps was making all my car travel feel unnecessarily long and annoying makes me wonder what other technology is secretly ruining my daily life.

The global news cycle comes to mind, of course. As does most doomscrolling on social media. But those are obvious culprits. What about the less obvious stuff? The hidden stuff? I didn’t realize that the Google Map updates were having a negative psychological impact on my trip until I put the phone away on a whim. That irritating, anxiety-inducing information was hiding in plain sight.

Our modern lives are great. We enjoy so many conveniences that our grandparents could only dream of. And they say people are more anxious today than ever before. Maybe we just need to stop complaining.

Or maybe a lot of these conveniences are more curse than blessing.

What if we really are more anxious because we can order anything we want from anywhere, because we have infinite choices, because we are able check the tracking on our packages every other hour, read news from every corner of the globe, unlock new fears by way of IG reels, and get blow-by-blow updates on our phones about how many more miles until we get there and when we need to turn right?

What if we know too much?