Greek lemon chicken is a dog-days delight

Where I am, the heat still hasn’t tapered off: The dog days of summer are clinging to our forecasts like stubborn residue on your favorite steel pan.

It feels like it’s going to take a miracle for the dog days to leave. Until then, this recipe for Greek lemon chicken will have to do. It's a very nice bridge from summer to fall and reheats well for leftovers. It pairs beautifully with a cold cucumber salad (or squash, if it ever starts feeling autumnal around here).

Get our your favorite family casserole dish and prepare for a healthy meal to share. Note: Marinate the chicken overnight for best results.

Also: I've recently developed a fondness for finishing salts. Lately, I've been enjoying the many varieties Jacobsen Salt Co. makes from salt it harvests from Netarts Bay in Oregon. This Infused Black Garlic Salt would make a great topping for this particular dish; it could also make a nice housewarming or Christmas gift. Too soon to be thinking about that? Not if you’re a homemaker!

Ingredients

8 bone-in chicken thighs



¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup butter

¼ cup lemon juice

5 garlic gloves, minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons rosemary

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions