Greek lemon chicken is a dog-days delight

Try it with a cold cucumber salad — and pray for sweater season.
Where I am, the heat still hasn’t tapered off: The dog days of summer are clinging to our forecasts like stubborn residue on your favorite steel pan.
It feels like it’s going to take a miracle for the dog days to leave. Until then, this recipe for Greek lemon chicken will have to do. It's a very nice bridge from summer to fall and reheats well for leftovers. It pairs beautifully with a cold cucumber salad (or squash, if it ever starts feeling autumnal around here).
Get our your favorite family casserole dish and prepare for a healthy meal to share. Note: Marinate the chicken overnight for best results.
Also: I've recently developed a fondness for finishing salts. Lately, I've been enjoying the many varieties Jacobsen Salt Co. makes from salt it harvests from Netarts Bay in Oregon. This Infused Black Garlic Salt would make a great topping for this particular dish; it could also make a nice housewarming or Christmas gift. Too soon to be thinking about that? Not if you’re a homemaker!
Ingredients
- 8 bone-in chicken thighs
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 5 garlic gloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons rosemary
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Make the marinade: In a small bowl, stir together the oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, thyme, mustard, salt, and pepper.
- Marinate the chicken: Add the chicken thighs to a large bowl and pour the marinade on top. Marinate for 1 to 2 hours (and up to 8 hours) in the fridge.
- Transfer to baking dish: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the chicken in a baking dish and pour the remaining marinade on top.
- Bake the chicken: Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the chicken is fully cooked and registers 175°F on an instant-read thermometer. Optionally, you can baste the chicken a few times while it cooks. And for extra crispy skin, turn on the top oven broiler in the last 2 to 3 minutes. If you're serving this dish up for a dinner party, garnish with lemon slices and fresh rosemary or thyme.
Staff Writer
Helen Roy is a lifestyle editor at Align.
helen_of_roy
