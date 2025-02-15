Harrison hulks out,​ Bridget looks for love, and a 'Monkey' causes mayhem

Welcome back to the Align Movie Guide, your easy-to-follow roundup of everything hitting the multiplex.

After a chilly January, Hollywood is in the mood for romance, with plenty of Valentine's Day flicks to for you and your sweetheart to enjoy. Also some titles that will make you wonder, “Why did they release this in February?”

'Captain America: Brave New World' | Feb. 14

Given the reported reshoots as well as star Anthony Mackie's controversial comments, it's safe to say "Captain America: Brave New World" is the biggest film of the year no one is looking forward to.

Even after two trailers, it's hard to know what this film is even about, other than the Falc — I mean Captain America facing off against the Red Hulk.

This film was doomed from the start, coming as it does from the eight-episode Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" — the whole premise of which was that "racist America" would never accept a black man as Captain America.

Nearly five years later, it looks as though it has; Sam Wilson’s Cap returns for his first proper outing with little fanfare.

But many fans see it as so much hollow virtue-signaling. Why not give Falcon his own stand-alone movie and let Bucky/Winter Soldier take up the shield? Given his history with Cap, it just makes sense.

Still, Harrison Ford joining the MCU has many excited. Taking over for the late William Hurt, Ford steps into the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, who this time around transforms into the villainous Red Hulk (which gave the octogenarian a chance to mess around with newfangled motion capture tech).

Will all these be enough to get butts in seats? If recent ticket sales and projections are accurate, it's unlikely this Frankenstein mess will take flight. Maybe Marvel will have to wait for "Thunderbolts*" or "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" to get its "Deadpool & Wolverine" mojo back.

'Love Hurts' | Feb. 7

Ke Huy Quan tries to keep his comeback going with action-comedy "Love Hurts." Quan plays a real estate agent whose violent past as a hit man comes back to haunt him when his former partner reveals that his crime boss brother wants him dead.

Quan himself knows a bit about heartbreak. Audiences adored him as a kid actor in 1980s classics like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," then forgot about him when hit that awkward teen phase.

He made a big comeback with 2022’s "Everything Everywhere All At Once," earning him an Oscar for best supporting actor; that in turn snared him a role on season 2 of Marvel's "Loki."

While "Love Hurts" doesn't exactly look like statuette material, Quan seems to have enjoyed showcasing his range as action-comedy leading man.

'Becoming Led Zeppelin' | Feb. 14

This lavish new IMAX documentary gives Led Zep fans a whole lot to love, covering the meteoric rise of the band formed by Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham, and Robert Plant in the late 1960s.

Featuring new interviews with the surviving members, as well as archival audio from Bonham, who died in 1980, the film also makes room for full performances, never-before-seen concert footage, and unseen material from the band's personal collection.

An early rough cut of the doc wowed viewers at the Venice Film Festival; American audiences should be similarly dazzled by this expansive look at one of the most influential hard rock bands of all time.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' | Feb. 13

Helen Fielding's unlucky-in-love everywoman Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) returns for her fourth feature outing, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Based on the book of the same name, "Mad About the Boy" finds our heroine navigating life as a widow and single mom.

Fans mourning the between-installments death of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth, who will nonetheless still appear in the new film) may take solace in Jones' new suitors: a younger man (Leo Woodall) and her son's science teacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Also reprising their roles will be Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, and Gemma Jones.

Premiering on streamer Peacock, "Mad About the Boy" could make for a perfect low-effort date.

'The Monkey' | Feb. 21

Or maybe you want something to scare that special someone right into your waiting arms. In that case, "Longlegs" director Osgood Perkins’ ultra-violent "The Monkey" might hit the spot.

After stumbling upon their father's vintage toy monkey in the attic, young twin brothers Hal and Bill (Theo James) inadvertently unleash a chain of horrifying deaths. To break the curse, they dispose of the monkey. Years later it comes back to haunt them, and the now estranged adults must team up to destroy the evil once and for all.

Supposedly leaked emails from a TV network rejecting the trailer for its over-the-top kills (which apparently encompass children and babies) seem suspiciously like a marketing ploy; even if they aren't, expect horror aficionados to go ape for "The Monkey."

'The Unbreakable Boy' | Feb. 21

Those looking for more family-friendly fare will find it in Lionsgate’s faith-based comedy-drama "The Unbreakable Boy."

When Scott (Zachary Levi) and Teresa (Meghann Fahy) learn that their son, Austin, is autistic and has brittle bone disease, they initially worry about his future. However, with Scott's growing faith and Austin's incredible spirit, they become unbreakable, learning to find joy, gratitude, and courage in the most trying times.

Levi's recent support of Donald Trump may have soured his mainstream Hollywood prospects, but he seems to be building a new fan base among Christian moviegoers, after his moving performance in 2021's Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog."

Here are some other movies too look out for this month:

'Kinda Pregnant’ | Feb. 5

When Lainy (Amy Schumer) sees her plan to settle down and start a family fall apart, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a lie, and accidentally falls for her dream guy. Also starring Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, and Alex Moffat. Directed by Tyler Spindel.

Based on the over 7K dislikes on the trailer, this might go exactly how you would expect.

'Heart Eyes’ | Feb. 7

For the past two years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This year the murderous anti-Cupid killer takes aim at new co-workers Jay and Ally, who aren't even together ... yet. Is horror-romcom this year's hottest new mash-up? Starring Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Gigi Zumbado, and Chris Parker. Directed by Josh Ruben.

'Bring Them Down’ | Feb. 7

Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered. Starring Christopher Abbott, Barry Keoghan, Colm Meaney, Nora-Jane Noone, and Paul Ready. Written and directed by Chris Andrews.

’Parthenope’ | Feb. 7

Parthenope, born in the sea of Naples in 1950, searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters. Starring Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, and Stefania Sandrelli. Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

’Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack’ | Feb. 10

Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans — until an attack shattered a century of peace and left a motherless child vowing revenge. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren Yeager finds himself facing a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows. This film adapts the final episodes of the manga's TV series; while not a continuation of the story, it does add some new scenes. Starring Yûki Kaji, Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Marina Inoue, and Yui Ishikawa. Directed by Yûichirô Hayashi.

'Cleaner’ | Feb. 21

Daisy Ridley does "Die Hard"! Extremists hijack a gala, threatening to kill 300 hostages as a message to the world. Their only hope? An ex-soldier turned lowly window cleaner. How hard could it be to stop her? Also starring Clive Owen, Taz Skylar, and Lee Boardman. Directed by Martin Campbell ("Casino Royale").

’Old Guy’ | Feb. 21

A contract killer facing the end of his career is pulled back into the field to train a Gen Z prodigy with an attitude. Starring Christoph Waltz, Lucy Liu, Cooper Hoffman, and Desmond Eastwood. Directed by Simon West ("The Expendables 2").

'The Gorge' | Feb. 14

Love is in the air — but what's in that bottomless pit? Two highly trained operatives meet cute and start a unique "long-distance" relationship, while guarding what might be the gates of hell. Starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sope Dirisu, and Sigourney Weaver. Directed by Scott Derrickson ("Doctor Strange").

'Last Breath’ | Feb. 28

Seasoned deep-sea divers battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface. Based on a true story. Starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis, and MyAnna Buring. Directed by Alex Parkinson.

'My Dead Friend Zoe' | Feb. 28

Caught up in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house. Starring Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes.

Complete list by date:

Feb. 5

"Kinda Pregnant"

Feb. 7

"Love Hurts"

"Heart Eyes"

"Parthenope"

"Bring Them Down"

Feb. 10

"Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack"

Feb. 13

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

Feb. 14

"Captain America: Brave New World"

"Becoming Led Zeppelin"

"The Gorge"

Feb. 21

"The Monkey"

"The Unbreakable Boy"

"Cleaner"

"Old Guy"

Feb. 28