Despite the Taylor Swifts, the Beyonces, and the Mark Hamills, the majority of Hollywood is secretly voting for Donald Trump, according to actor Zachary Levi.

And it's not necessarily because they like him. He’s just their only shot at keeping their job.

“Do you think, Zachary, there are a lot more stars in Hollywood who are now leaning towards voting Trump than would actually admit it?” Piers Morgan asked Levi on an episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I do think there's a lot of people in Hollywood that would love to vote for a Democratic candidate because they really don't like Trump ... but they're not just voting for Donald; they're voting for that entire unity party,” Levi said, pointing to the reality that the country did better under Trump than it has under Biden.

Part of what made it better is that we didn’t fear that AI would be allowed to eliminate our jobs. But that’s been a huge concern under the Biden regime. When did the Hollywood actors' strike occur, after all? Not under a Trump administration.

Now, Levi meets with Blaze Media host Dave Rubin to unpack why Hollywood actors are more likely to vote for Donald Trump.

“I really believe that AI is about to disrupt this entire world — every single industry. ... When you start putting AI in the robotics that are getting very, very good, you can essentially replace all of the workforce in the world,” says Levi, adding that “it’s going to start in a place like Hollywood” that relies heavily on “audio and video.”

He has a message for the Hollywood actors and actresses who are afraid to voice support for Donald Trump because it might cost them jobs: “There won’t be any jobs” if Kamala Harris wins.

“Anyone in my industry who's still sitting on your hands and you're scared ... I really believe that this is the moment,” he says. “We are at the precipice of either saving the free world or not.”

