Rainbow rebellion: How Christians can take back what Pride Month stole

Pride Month is here.

For the next 30 days, corporations will rebrand their logos with rainbow colors, politicians will posture toward the LGBTQ lobby, and progressive ideology will be shoved down our throats.

We can't stand sheepishly in the face of anti-God celebrations. Silence isn't neutral, but is itself an action that speaks volumes — it's surrender.

As the most holy secular celebration — a month-long altar call to the gods of sexual identity and self-expression, complete with its own liturgies, saints, and sacraments — Pride Month claims to be a celebration of liberation and truth. But beneath the rainbows and glitter lies a dark reality: Pride Month is a demonstration of our culture's complete rebellion against God.

RELATED:Parents score victory as Disney walks back plans for transgender character in animated series for children

This month, Christians have a choice.

We can be quiet, keeping our convictions hidden while silently hoping that no one asks us if we are a fellow Pride parishioner or an "ally." Or we can fight fire with fire, reclaiming the very thing the LGBTQ lobby has monopolized: pride.

Not pride in sin — the kind God hates — but pride in truth.

God's truth speaks

The Bible mostly condemns pride.

Hear the wisdom of Proverbs: "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall" (Proverbs 16:18). Or, from the epistle of James, which quotes Proverbs 3:34, "God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble" (James 4:6).

This is the kind of pride that exalts the self to the place of God, thereby defying God.

RELATED: Target learned a lesson: Pride Month plans already upsetting LGBTQ activists

But scripture also speaks of a different kind of pride, which is rightly ordered. Let's call it "holy boasting."

The apostle Paul, for example, instructs the Corinthians to "boast in the Lord" (1 Corinthians 1:31; cf. Jeremiah 9:24). Paul himself takes pride in his weakness — because it demonstrates the glory of Christ (2 Corinthians 12:9-10). In fact, Paul expresses a desire to boast — but only "in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ" (Galatians 6:14).

Follow Paul's example

This month, Christians should follow Paul's example. We should boast and take pride in God's truth.

Let us, therefore, boast in God's design: God made us in His image, male and female. He made us with complementary sexual and biological distinctions ordered toward the covenantal union of marriage — not personal fulfillment — so that we can carry out the divine mandate to subdue the earth and multiply. That vocation, ultimately, is for the flourishing of all creation.

Let us boast in God's vision for marriage: He created marriage to be a lifelong, sacred, one-flesh union between one man and one woman. It's neither a social contract nor a lifestyle accessory, but it is meant for the building up of families who can carry out the divine vocation.

Let us boast in our identity: Not in the self-chosen, surgically constructed, self-designed identity of the LGBTQ brigade, but in the identity that God has given us in Christ. We received our "born again" Christian identity from the Creator, our Father in heaven who calls us "sons" and "daughters."

Let us boast in our redemption: Not in the redemption of self-actualization and therapeutic happiness, but in the redemption that comes only from the blood of Jesus Christ, a redemption that invites every sinner to repent, be forgiven, and be made into a new creation through Christ and the Holy Spirit.

This is our witness to the rainbow warriors. We boast not in sin but in our Savior.

Why this matters

Pride Month isn't neutral. It's a month-long catechism in a counterfeit religion that preaches a false gospel. It demands affirmation and allegiance and silences all dissent. It forces our culture to wear its colors, chant its creeds, and celebrate its dogmas.

Worse, it's being forced not only on us, through TV advertising campaigns and glitter parades, but the LGBTQ ideology that Pride Month celebrates is being forced on our children. And while the LGBTQ movement and its takeover of June are finally losing steam, now is not the time for passivity.

RELATED: LGBTQ Pride festivals see corporate funding dry up after conservative boycotts

The question for Christians, then, is this: Will you have the courage to live and speak the truth?

How we respond matters. We can't stand sheepishly in the face of anti-God celebrations. Silence isn't neutral, but is itself an action that speaks volumes — it's surrender. Faithfulness, on the other hand, requires courage.

The early church didn't spread Christianity through passivity. Rather, Christians under the thumb of the Roman Empire lived countercultural lives that bore witness to the truth about our holy God.

We must do the same. We must speak the truth — not only with our voices, but with our lives. Our faithfulness is a witness to the beauty of God's truth, and it brings moral clarity where there is confusion.

So as the culture waves its rainbow flags for the next 30 days and celebrates rebellion as "liberation," Christians must stand faithfully on God's truth with boldness and resolve.

This Pride Month, let us take pride in God's truth and boast in Christ. Not because we hate, but because we know the truth — and because we know that God's way is the righteous path that leads to life.