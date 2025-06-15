How leftists twisted Jesus into a woke protester — then the real Christ showed up

Jesus flipping tables in the Temple is not a permission slip for violent protests.

As pockets of Los Angeles and other major cities descended into chaos this week — violent protests orchestrated by leftist agitators angry that the Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws — a meme about Jesus went viral.

Jesus didn't torch Roman government buildings, loot businesses, attack Roman authorities, or cause destruction for the sake of chaos.

Eventually plastered on the front page of Reddit, the leftist meme depicts Jesus' famous temple tantrum — when he flipped over tables in the Jerusalem Temple courts — and included the sarcastic line with quotes of mockery, "Destruction of property is not a valid form of protest."

The meme, which Reddit moderators later deleted, is clever. But it's also incredibly dishonest.

Behind the viral image is a destructive lie: Jesus was a woke political protester who used violence to fight injustice. And if Jesus protested with violence, then violence is a justified form of protest, right?

Wrong.

Jesus' sacred confrontation

Following his triumphal entry into Jerusalem, Jesus entered the Temple courts and, according to the Gospel of Matthew, "drove out all who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money-changers and the benches of those selling doves (Matthew 21:12-13).

You can imagine the scene. An indignant Jesus, days before his execution, drives out merchants and money-changers. Coins clatter to the ground. Tables flip. Animals scatter. Chaos erupts.

Jesus even fashioned a "whip" as a protest instrument, according to the Gospel of John. In modern vernacular, it appears Jesus engaged in "civil disobedience."

But Jesus was protesting neither Rome nor secular injustice. Rather, he was purifying the Temple, the house of God, the place where God's presence literally dwelt. He wasn't targeting outsiders (i.e., secular authorities) but insiders (i.e., the Jewish establishment) because they had allowed a sacred space to be misused.

"Jesus' explicit protest is against the misuse of God's house for trade instead of prayer," writes Bible scholar R.T. France in his commentary on the Gospel of Matthew.

"It is where the trade is being carried out rather than how that is the focus of his displeasure. And that means the protest is directed not so much against the traders themselves but against the priestly establishment who had allowed them to operate with in the sacred area," France explains. "Commercial activity, however justified in itself, should not be carried out where people came to pray, and a temple regime which encouraged this had failed in its responsibility. This was, therefore, apparently a demonstration against the Sadducean establishment."

Importantly, Jesus "was not leading a popular protest movement." Instead, the incident is meant to draw attention to Jesus' messianic identity and divine authority, according to France.

This is why Jesus quotes from two prophets, Isaiah and Jeremiah:

Isaiah 56:7: When Jesus declares, "My house will be called a house of prayer," he is making clear that he is concerned with proper use of the Temple's sacred space.

When Jesus declares, "My house will be called a house of prayer," he is making clear that he is concerned with proper use of the Temple's sacred space. Jeremiah 7:11: When Jesus accuses the Jewish leaders of turning the Temple courts into a "den of robbers," he is accusing the leaders of hypocrisy: While they use pious words to show apparent reverence for God, their behavior proves they do not have proper respect for God's house.

The Bible is clear: Jesus was not inciting a riot.

On the contrary, Jesus is a prophet who, like the prophets before him, was issuing a prophetic rebuke. It was a moment of divine judgement for Jewish leaders — not a license for modern-day destruction.

Not a riot

With leftist violence back in style, the meme went viral because it serves an insidious purpose: Leftists seeking to justify violence want to weaponize Jesus to sanctify their chaos.

But there is a world of difference between Jesus' righteous anger and the senseless violence of anti-ICE leftist protesters.

Jesus didn't torch Roman government buildings, loot businesses, attack Roman authorities, or cause destruction for the sake of chaos. The Temple courts, after all, technically belonged to Him.

Standing in his Father's house, Jesus was confronting the corruption of the leaders responsible for supervising and protecting God's house. In that regard, Jesus was restoring what Jewish leaders had tarnished — not burning it down. Jesus demonstrated a holy anger, and it served a heavenly purpose.

Flip your tables

Jesus is not a leftist protest mascot. But the meme gets one thing right: We should be like Jesus.

We should love what God loves, and we should hate what God hates. We should honor what God honors, and we should always defend God's truth, opposing all attempts to corrupt it.

To be like Jesus is not to justify violence and excuse chaos. Instead, it requires pursuing God and his righteousness and, ultimately, following Jesus to the cross.

That means, like Jesus, we flip the "tables" of our own lives — the idols, sins, and lies that lead far from God and unto death — and allow God to cleanse and restore us, just as Jesus did to the Temple on his way to the cross.

The invitation is not to violence but to eternal transformation. Follow Him, indeed.