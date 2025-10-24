I'm with stupid: 'Dumb and Dumber' star plays pea-brained protest song

The star of “Dumb and Dumber” got ... even dumber?

Veteran actor Jeff Daniels has a regular side hustle as a cringeworthy MSNBC guest. He played a newsman on TV once, and now Daniels fancies himself a political wonk. Yeah, he’s the same guy who starred as James Comey in “The Comey Rule,” one of the most fact-free Hollywood productions ever.

'The real revolution going on in this country now is the Christian nationalist revolution — an attempt to upend the American dream and replace it with a theocracy.'

And that’s saying plenty.

This week, Daniels broke out his guitar on MSNBC to serenade the channel’s dwindling audience. The song in question? A ditty that helps him cope with President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Crazy World” features lyrics like this: “It’s nice to know in a world full of hate, there’s someone out there still making love.”

Groovy, man!

Everybody was kung fu fighting

“Sweep the leg! Sweep the leeeeeeeeg!”

Everything old is newish again, which means a “Karate Kid” musical is on the way. The production is getting its feet wet overseas with a spring 2026 tour in the U.K. before later arriving on Broadway’s West End.

Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the original “Karate Kid” all the way back in 1984, also penned the musical update.

The four-film saga remained dormant for years before getting a new lease on life from both the 2010 remake featuring Jackie Chan and the celebrated Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” That second wind couldn't keep this summer's “Karate Kid: Legends" from conking out in theaters. Guess fans weren’t interested in uniting Chan with original franchise star Ralph Macchio.

Somewhere, Sensei Kreese is smiling ...

'Witch' way, modern star?

"The Scarlet Witch" is casting a hex on streamers.

Elizabeth Olsen, who brought that MCU character to life in multiple films as well as Disney+’s “WandaVision,” is taking a stand for the theatrical experience. Olsen says she refuses to appear in any studio films bound for streaming-only venues.

“If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where [streaming is] the end-all. ... I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space.”

That’s noble, but she may be fighting a losing battle. We’ve recently seen a flood of studio films flop in theaters, including “Roofman,” “Good Fortune,” and “Tron: Ares.” The theatrical model is still struggling post-pandemic, and the allure of “Netflix and chill” can be irresistible.

Plus, major stars like Robert De Niro, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot routinely appear in major streaming films without a second thought. If Daniel Day Lewis can memory hole his retirement plans, here’s betting Olsen may have a backpedal of her own coming soon ...

'Battle' babble

Say what you want about Leonardo DiCaprio’s “One Battle After Another,” a film glorifying radical violence against a corrupt U.S. government. It’s a perfect fit for that cousin who spends days getting his No Kings poster art just right.

The film follows a group of pro-immigration activists who use any means necessary to free “undocumented immigrants.” Viva the revolution!

Just don’t call “OBAA” a “left-wing” film, argues Variety’s Owen Gleiberman:

"The real revolution going on in this country now is the Christian nationalist revolution — an attempt to upend the American dream and replace it with a theocracy."

Yeah, that’s the tone of this fever-dream screed, so you can imagine the rest. Once the scribe takes a long, hot bath, he’s going to get to work on his next think piece: how Antifa is just an “anti-fascist” MeetUp group.

Norwood scale

Kevin O’Leary is saying the quiet part out loud.

The “Shark Tank” honcho makes an appearance in “Marty Supreme,” an Oscar-bait movie coming this Christmas. Timothee Chalamet stars as a ping-pong prodigy trying to win the sport’s biggest prize. O’Leary, who knows the value of a dollar, said the project could have saved “millions” had it fallen back on AI extras instead of using actual people:

Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that. Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place?

It's sacrilege in Hollywood circles to say that, but he’s probably not wrong. Hollywood is wrestling with the looming AI threat, including attacks on AI “actress” Tilly Norwood.

Let’s hope AI can’t train Tilly to scream, “Free Palestine!” at award shows. Then we’ll know Hollywood stars are really on the endangered species list.