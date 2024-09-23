Is Volvo's new, American-made EX90 a Tesla killer?

Tesla's ludicrous mode — which takes you from 0 to 60 in as little as 2.5 seconds — isn't for everyone. Some of would happily dispense with a short-term boost in torque to have a comfortable, silent ride.

Until Elon Musk offers some kind of "leisure mode," there's always the new, American-made 2025 Volvo EX90, a fully electric premium 7-seat SUV.

You could hear a pin drop in the EX90's ultra-quiet cabin — just the serenity you need to lower stress levels and calm the beast inside. Unlike most of its battery-electric competitors, during acceleration, it does not pipe in a soundtrack that mimics an internal-combustion engine.

The EX90's commitment to safety might also ease some tension when you're behind the wheel. Volvo's new multi-camera driver-monitoring system includes a suite of lidar, radar, eight cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors that collaborate to enforce Volvo's "zero crash" intent for all Volvos.

A new computer-actuated dual-chamber air suspension helps the EX90 feel refined, flat, and planted. The computer allows for instantaneous reactions to road imperfections. The hydro-bushings in the front and rear axle enhance longitudinal damping, counteracting suspension-crashing sensations and creating a smooth ride.

A trick torque-vectoring system, new to Volvo, recognizably enhances agility in low-speed or low-traction situations and aids in takeoff performance. As for the suspension and the steering, you can choose soft or firm settings.

Exclusive Scandinavian modern design details add to the premium experience of an intelligent car. Inspired by the Swedish living room, the EX90 cabin showcases a modern, luxurious, and uncluttered interior design with high-quality Nordico or Wool Blend upholstery options.

The backlit bent wood veneers are Alvar Aalto-esque, clutter is vanquished, and storage is multifarious, with bins and cubbies, including a frunk, a handbag shelf beneath the center console, and a sub-compartment beneath the rear cargo floor.

A 14.5-inch screen in the middle controls virtually everything, including simple functions like adjusting the side mirrors and HVAC and opening the glovebox and trunk. The amazing Bowers & Wilkins/Abbey Road Studios premium audio system is most impressive and really stands out.

Volvo says it doesn't intend the EX90 to replace the existing gas-powered XC90; it will continue to produce the latter as long as there's demand. Both 2025 versions of the car will be manufactured in the Swedish automaker's state-of-the-art Ridgeville, South Carolina, plant.

The twin motor trim will run you $79,995 while the twin motor performance comes in at $84,995. American buyers qualify for the $7500 EV tax credit. Our test car was fully loaded and came in at $93,345.

Pros :

Elegant interior styling

Google-based technology features

Strong acceleration

Amazing audio system

Cons:

The EX90 is not a driver's car.

No real leather option — it would increase the luxury

Glove box opening separate / manual

Rear-view camera

To see the EX90 in action — and to get a better sense of how it stacks up to competitors like the Tesla Model X and the KIA EV9, check out my test-drive video below: