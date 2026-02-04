Nicki Minaj calls music industry a 'satanic cult' where men date 16-year-old girls

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been setting off a social media firestorm since declaring her support for President Trump.

After making a live appearance with the president last week, Minaj — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty — has been steadily accusing the music industry of awful conduct.

'If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you're just as soulless as they are & will perish.'

Particularly Minaj spent some time on Sunday evening accusing the music industry of partaking in satanic rituals and cult-like behavior.

'The jig is up'

"Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God," she wrote on X. "You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP."

Minaj then took aim at rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, posting images purporting to show the artist in his late 20s alongside famous singers while they were teenagers.

RELATED: Trump's 'number-one fan,' Nicki Minaj, praises the president, shreds Gavin 'Newscum'

Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP. pic.twitter.com/AFyiiWGATm

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

"Are y'all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you're just as soulless as they are & will perish," the female rapper wrote.

Photo finish

Attached to the statement were two photos of Carter — one with the late singer Aaliyah and one with Beyoncé Knowles, whom he married in 2008 — each overlaid with labels identifying the alleged year of the photo and the corresponding ages of the people pictured.

The photo with Aaliyah is labeled “1996,” with Carter identified as 26 and Aaliyah as 15. If the photograph were in fact taken in 1996, that age attribution would be accurate: Aaliyah was born on January 16, 1981, and would most likely have been 15 at the time.

However the dating of the image appears to be incorrect.

Multiple photographs archived by Getty Images, as well as reporting from the Hollywood Reporter, show Carter and Aaliyah wearing the same outfits at a Fourth of July party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs in East Hampton, New York, on July 2, 2000. If the image dates from that event, Aaliyah would have been 21 and Carter 30.

Destiny's children

A second image, showing Carter with Beyoncé Knowles, is also overlaid with age labels, identifying Carter as 27 and Beyoncé as 16. The image appears to originate from an event at the Prime Time 21 nightclub in North Dallas, Texas, on January 31, 1998, as reported in a 2024 Daily Mail article. While the label misstates Carter’s age — he was reportedly 28 at the time — Beyoncé was indeed 16, having been born on September 4, 1981.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj stuns crowd in surprise appearance at TPUSA conference, praises Trump and Vance

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The image posted by Minaj appeared to be a crop of a photo from that evening, in which Jay-Z is pictured with the four members of Beyonce's group, Destiny's Child.

Nevertheless Minaj had commentary to share on the whole ordeal.

"Imagine if a 30 year old rapper was out here with a 16 year old in this day & age — and how y'all would have his head on a platter. The guy was hugging & humping on teens in broad day light," she wrote on X.

The newest Republican supporter said she still has more to reveal about the music industry and will shed light on some of the indiscretions of the biggest hip-hop players.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!