Jeff Bezos jolts Tesla with $20,000 Cybertruck killer

With his Blue Origin space cadettes safely back on terra firma, Jeff Bezos has turned his attention to a more earthly concern: shaking up the auto industry.

Bezos-backed EV company Slate Auto unveiled its stripped-down, $20,000 answer to Tesla's pricey Cybertruck in Long Beach on Thursday.

The compact, two-seat pickup is the key to the tech mogul's latest ambitious plan: to make EVs affordable for the average American. Priced at $27,500 before a $7,500 federal tax credit, it’s designed to undercut competitors like Tesla’s Cybertruck, which starts at a whopping $82,235.

The problem? That very same EV tax credit may soon be on President Trump's chopping block.

Can Slate Auto’s bid succeed? Here's why this truck is a potential game-changer — in spite of the hurdles it faces.

Crank windows, no screen

True to its no-frills name, the Truck is a master class in simplicity. The base model comes with crank windows, no infotainment screen, and unpainted plastic body panels.

Want music? There’s a phone mount and an optional Bluetooth speaker.

The Truck is a throwback to the days when vehicles were about function, not flash. With a 150-mile range from a 52.7-kWh battery (or 240 miles with an optional upgrade), it’s built for practicality, boasting a 1,400-pound payload and 1,000-pound towing capacity.

Plus, it can transform into a five-seat SUV with a conversion kit, offering versatility that’s rare at this price point.

The Truck may be a direct challenge to Elon Musk's EV dominance, but it also seems to have taken its cues from another automative visionary: Henry Ford.

To a T

Like the iconic Model T, the Truck is affordable, customizable, and American-made.

Slate assembles the cars in Indiana, then bypasses dealerships — and avoids the usual markups — with its direct-to-consumer sales model. The “We Built It, You Make It” ethos encourages owners to personalize with accessories, from color wraps to speakers, potentially boosting Slate’s profits through high-margin add-ons.

With $111 million raised in 2023 and backing from heavyweights like L.A. Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Slate has the financial muscle to see this through.

Credit pulled?

But here's the catch: That $20,000 price hinges on a federal EV tax credit that may vanish under Trump’s policies. Without it, the Truck’s cost creeps into the $30,000 range, especially if consumers opt for upgrades like power windows or a paint job.

Many potential buyers — think retirees or young workers — may not qualify for the credit anyway, as it’s income-based. Add to that the EV market’s cooling demand, with Cox Automotive noting average EV prices at $59,205, and Slate faces a tough road.

Competing against established players like Ford’s $26,995 Maverick, Slate must prove its reliability as a startup, a challenge that sank Fisker and Lordstown Motors.

So will Slate’s Truck succeed or fail? It’s a brilliant concept for budget-conscious buyers craving a simple, American-made EV. But without tax incentives and with a volatile market, Slate’s success will depend on flawless execution and consumer trust.

For now, Bezos has thrown down the gauntlet, and you can bet Musk is paying attention.

Prime opportunity

Slate isn't Bezos' first turn into the EV lane. In 2019, Amazon invested $700 million in EV startup Rivian, pledging to buy some 100,000 delivery vans by 2030. So far, that deal has been more about sustainability PR than the bottom line. While Rivian claims to be inching toward profitability, the company continues to operate at a loss.

Trump is the only threat to Slate's ability to compete on price. Soon after the Truck's launch, Tesla announced plans for an even cheaper entry-level EV. The vehicle — likely a more basic version of the 2025 Model Y SUV — is expected to start production in June.

Here's an idea: Why not go with a name consumers already know and love? "Amazon launches EV pickup truck." These cars will sell themselves — especially if you throw in free insurance for Prime members.