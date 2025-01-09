Jim Gaffigan says people told him to avoid criticizing Kamala Harris because the election was so important

Comedian Jim Gaffigan revealed that people had told him not to criticize Kamala Harris during the presidential election, and he called it a strategic mistake.

He made the comments while appearing on "The Last Laugh" podcast with Matt Wilstein.

'That's actually bad to have that approach. And I think in hindsight people feel that way.'

"What I thought was interesting about this election, maybe because it was so important, and maybe because it was such a short election for Kamala, that people were like, 'Don't criticize her,'" said Gaffigan.

"And my whole thing is, that's actually bad to have that approach. And I think in hindsight people feel that way," he added.

Gaffigan's comments were in line with much of the scorn being directed at the Democratic Party and Harris herself after garnering a record billion dollars in campaign contributions and failing so badly. Democrats lost the electoral vote and the popular vote, lost control of the U.S. Senate, and were unable to topple Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The comedian ignored the advice to avoid criticism of Harris when he emceed the prominent Al Smith Dinner in October during the election. Gaffigan skewered Harris for avoiding the dinner that raised millions for Catholic charities and even took a damaging jab at the Democrats for installing her without a primary to give voters a choice of candidate.

Gaffigan also said on the same podcast that he regretted alienating some Trump supporters with his comments against President-elect Donald Trump.

“I regret that people think that I was criticizing people that support Trump. That was never the intention," he said.

“I also do acknowledge that there are true, die-hard Trump fans who probably enjoyed my comedy, but because they feel so passionately, will never forgive me,” he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!