Liberals lash out at Jim Gaffigan for 'normalizing' Trump and slamming Kamala Harris' absence at Al Smith Dinner

Comedian Jim Gaffigan emceed the charity Al Smith Dinner, and many on the left were outraged that he took swipes at Democrats while "normalizing" former President Donald Trump.

'F*** everyone who normalizes that demented fascist rapist. What an obscene event.'

Gaffigan mocked Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping the dinner and referred to her as a "mediocre vice president" during his speech. While he also took aim at Trump and others in attendance, many viewers were outraged that he would even sit at a dinner with the former president.

"Holy f*** Jim Gaffigan was embarrassingly bad tonight. Oh and he helped legitimize a f***ing fascist. So, you know, f*** all of that," responded actor Jeff Locker.



"You stood and applauded a convicted felon and rapist who oversaw an attack on the Capitol in order to maintain power? For shame, Jim. For shame," replied another detractor.

"Jim Gaffigan is now in the same s***pile with hair tousling Jimmy Fallon to me. F*** everyone who normalizes that demented fascist rapist. What an obscene event," said an account identifying as a feminist.

"F*** Jim Gaffigan for hosting this s***!" read another tweet.

"I was a big Jim Gaffigan fan. All he did yesterday was prove being Catholic is more important to him than standing up for what's right. Sitting in that room with that piece of s*** and tucking it up with him? F*** that noise," read another response.

"Well, I never thought I’d say F Jim Gaffigan, but here we are," said another critic.

Gaffigan especially ridiculed the event for catering to the powerful and wealthy elites of New York City. The dinner is named after Al Smith, the governor of New York from 1923 until 1929 and the first Catholic to run in a major political party in 1928.

Video of Gaffigan's comments can be viewed on YouTube.

