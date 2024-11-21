Joy Behar still seething over Trump winning the election: 'We're miserable'

"The View" host Joy Behar continued to bemoan the results of President-elect Donald Trump's historic victory against Vice President Kamala Harris during Wednesday's episode of the show.

Behar seemed to have a lack of interest in discussing the program's topics after Whoopi Goldberg tried to see the positives of being able to do their job.

"I just want to say this is the beauty of people who have different opinions. Sometimes it’s messy. Sometimes we’re messy, and I don’t know if you noticed that when I came out this morning, I had trouble trying to figure out, because there was nothing in the thing. There’s something in the air," Goldberg said.

'I'm worried about mass deportations and internment camps.'

"You know what’s in the air, Whoopi? Trumpism," Behar interjected, prompting laughs from the audience, but she silenced them to continue her rant.

"We lost the election. Wait a minute. We lost the election. We’re miserable. Half of this country is miserable, and let’s just tell the truth: We hate that he won. We hate it," she added.

When Goldberg tried to get the discussion back on topic, Behar asked, "Must we?"

Sunny Hostin explained that she does not hate that Harris lost. "I don't feel that way."

"I do," Behar said.

The hosts on the "The View" have been in shambles since this month's election, resorting to wearing all black after Trump's win.

Hostin previously stated she has concerns for her daughter, who apparently has fewer rights than her mother.

"I remember my father telling me many, many years ago that I was the first person in his family to enjoy full civil rights. And now I have less civil rights than I had when he told me that," she noted. "I'm worried about mass deportations and internment camps."

Goldberg refuses to refer to Trump by name, simply referring to him as "you know who" whenever she has to talk about him on the show.

