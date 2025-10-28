Justin Bieber confesses Christian faith in candid livestream

Justin Bieber's latest album ends with the pop star delivering an almost eight-minute, spoken-word retelling of the first three chapters of the book of Genesis.

Now the 31-year-old singer has opened up about his own Christian faith on a recent livestream, a clip of which was shared on YouTube. In it, the Canadian-born heartthrob sits over fast-food takeout with some of his crew, discussing the Bible, God, and what it means to be a man.

'Now we get to live free and rather than focus on sin, now we can focus on Jesus, the wonderful savior.'

Many of Bieber's comments revolve around the responsibility he feels he has to others and to God and how he is doing his best not to judge life based on perceived outcomes.

"It rains on the just and the unjust," Bieber says, going on to stress that:

Bad s**t happens to everybody, you know? Bad s**t happens to good people, good s**t happens to bad people. ... Everyone's on the same equal playing ground, and that's hard for people to really comprehend or want to digest because I think it's makes us feel better to be like, 'Well, I'm better than this guy.'

He adds, "I don't want to think I'm better than anybody 'cause you don't know what someone's born into."

'It's the same thing'

The conversation also turns to matters of morality, with Bieber speaking about taking "ownership" as a man and avoiding the sin of adultery:

"If you even think of a woman with lust it's the same thing as actually doing it; committing adultery or whatever," he says, clearly referring to Christ's Sermon on the Mount and Matthew 5:28. "It's the same thing. So if it even just crosses your mind for one second, if you treat a man with anger or something, it's the same as killing a man, scripture says."

Am I worthy?

The singer seems to touch on his own mental battles when he speaks of God's mercy.

"Someone's probably struggling with their own self-image of like, 'You know, am I worthy of love?' And God says you are. You know what I mean? I don't make the rules. But Jesus says that, and I really believe Him."

"I believe He loved us so much," Bieber passionately continues.

He put on skin and bones and came onto this Earth as a person, as a human. Lived a sinless life so that we don't have to be focusing on sin because none of us can do the right thing all the time. And then He literally went to the cross, was lashed, whipped, made fun of, then he rose on the third day defeating death, Hell, and the grave. Now we get to live free and rather than focus on sin, now we can focus on Jesus, the wonderful savior. And I really think He's the king of the world, bro. He's the king of Hollywood. He's the king of L.A., bro. He's the king.

Transaction reaction

The men further discuss how and when scripture makes its way into their daily lives, with Bieber revealing that at this point in his career, he does not want to work with people for transactional purposes.

"That's what, like, business is these days," he says. "It's just like, 'I scratch your back, you scratch mine.' And you guys, it's not based on love."

When asked how he learned about his faith and if it simply comes from reading the Bible, Bieber responds by saying much of it has stuck with him after his mother rewarded him for memorizing passages as a child.

"I would get a gold star. So I would just memorize it," he recalls enthusiastically.

Bieber admits he often doesn't know where a particular passage comes from in the Bible — just that God brings it to the front of his mind.

"The scripture says, 'I will remind you the things that I've told you' and He just reminds me," Bieber concludes. "Because He knows what I want. He knows that I want this for other people. So I think He puts it to my brain."

