Kimmel, Colbert cry over Trump's election victory: 'It was a terrible night'

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were predictably upset to the point of tears in the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump crushing Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

"Let's be honest: It was a terrible night last night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech," Kimmel said, holding back tears. "It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors. ... For our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy, and decency."

'The majority has spoken, and they said they don’t care that much about democracy.'

"And guess what: It was a terrible night for everyone who voted for him. You just don't know it yet," Kimmel coped.

“It was a really good night for Putin and for polio and for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk and the bros up in Silicon Valley and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump,” he continued in his sad state.

"Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet," Elon Musk said on X in response to Kimmel.

Colbert simply started his monologue with, "Well, f**k. It happened. Again."

"I wish, you wish, so many of you wished this did not happen. ... The majority has spoken, and they said they don’t care that much about democracy. And I want to take a moment to congratulate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on running an amazing 107-day campaign," Colbert said.

Colbert added that it is not true that comedians want Trump in office because he gives them a lot of material to work with. To illustrate his point, he joked that no one tells a janitor he should love cleaning up "explosive diarrhea" because he now has so much to work with.

