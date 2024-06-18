Let Her Cook: Tuna salads for refreshing summer repast

Last week, Tonnino , the #1 gourmet tuna brand in the U.S., sent me an array of its products to try. I’m so grateful because, as loyal readers know, we practice Fish Fridays. I am loving what it sent and really appreciating both the variety and its standard of care.

Tonnino takes quality and safety very seriously: it freezes its tuna upon catching then tests it at a German lab to ensure mercury content is 100% below FDA standards.

For meatless days, I usually go for my reliable shrimp and grits or a white cod recipe (look for it here soon), but the following tuna salad recipes will now be included in the rotation, especially as a refreshing reprieve from the summer heat. All are crafted with colorful summer veggies and light vinaigrettes. These go perfectly with a crisp prosecco. Enjoy!

Tuna Niçoise Salad

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

2 1/2 TB fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 clove of finely chopped

1 tsp of honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

4 cups of favorite salad greens

1 English cucumber halved and sliced

2 cups of green beans, cooked and blanched

2 jars of Tonnino yellowfin tuna filets in spring water, drained

4 soft boiled eggs

½ cup mixed olives

2 cups tomatoes (heirloom, cherry, hot house, whatever is in season), chopped

¼ cup fresh herbs (dill, basil, parsley)

1 lb Yukon gold, red bliss, or fingerling potatoes, sliced and boiled

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

For Dressing

Mix all ingredients, season with salt and pepper in bowl with whisk and set aside

For Salad

Create an ice bath, take a medium-sized bowl and fill halfway with ice and water, set aside

Fill a small pot with water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Place the green beans in the water for about 2 minutes and place drained green beans in an ice bath to stop cooking process and preserve the bright green color

Bring pot of water back to a rolling simmer and place eggs in pot. Cook in simmering water for 7 minutes, for a firmer egg cook for 8-10 minutes. Place drained eggs in ice bath with green beans

In a second pot, place cut potatoes in pot and fill with cold water, add a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Allow potatoes to boil for 10-15 mins until done, drain and set aside

On a large platter, place greens, herbs and arrange tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, eggs, green beans, potatoes and tuna

Drizzle with dressing and enjoy!

RECIPE NOTES

This recipe is so flexible. Feel free to use your favorite combination of seasonal vegetables. The dressing goes with everything!

STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS

Dressing can be made ahead of time or stored for a week in the refrigerator or future use

TASTING NOTES

Bright and Tangy





The Washington Post/Getty Images

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

3 cup tightly packed light brown sugar

1 lime juiced

3 TB fish sauce

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1 TB crushed red pepper or sliced Thai chili

1/3 cup 2 TB warm water plus

Salad:

1 package of vermicelli rice noodles — cooked as directed

2 jars of Tonnino albacore fillets in spring water, drained and chopped

1 cup thinly sliced radish

1 cup of shredded carrots

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

½ cup of fresh chopped herbs (cilantro, basil, and mint)

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1 cup of roasted peanuts or cashews, chopped

DIRECTIONS

For Dressing

Mix all ingredients together, season with salt and pepper and set aside

For Salad

Make rice noodles as directed, rinse with cold water, drain well, and set aside

Chop tuna into large chunks and mix 3 TB of dressing with tuna

Mix rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, fresh herbs, radish and tuna with ¾ of remaining dressing

Garnish with extra dressing, peanuts, and scallions

RECIPE NOTES

If you like it spicy, add additional crushed red pepper. And to brighten the dish up even further, add a squeeze of fresh lime.

Water in dressing needs to be warm in order to melt the sugar.

A great addition when serving this recipe is adding your favorite take-out spring roll. Slice them up and serve with the salad and a little drizzle of dressing.

STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS

Dressing can be made a day ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.

TASTING NOTES

Bright, fresh, and tangy.

INGREDIENT NOTES

Adding hot water when making dressing helps dissolve the sugar more quickly and evenly.





Tonnino

Radish & Carrot Salad

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 TB olive oil

1 tsp of shallot, finely minced

1 tsp lemon juice and zest of one lemon

2 tsp white balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar

¼ tsp of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

4 cups of arugula or favorite salad green

2 jars of Tonnino albacore fillets in olive oil

1 bunch of radishes, thinly sliced or quartered

1 bunch of rainbow or regular carrots sliced in ribbons with a peeler

3 TB of fresh herbs (any mix of parsley, dill, tarragon, chives, mint)

DIRECTIONS

For Dressing

Put all ingredients in a mason-type jar, season with salt and pepper, put lid on jar and give a couple of good shakes. Set aside.

For Salad

Place all ingredients In a large bowl and give a good toss.

Drizzle with dressing, toss together and serve immediately.

RECIPE NOTES

For an extra pop of flavor, you could add 1 TB of capers.

STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS

Dressing can be made a day or two ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.





Tonnino

Classic Caesar Salad

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

1 1/4 cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 TB Dijon mustard

4 TB olive oil

4 anchovy filets, finely chopped

½ lemon, juiced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tsp of red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

4 cups of romaine and kale, chopped

2 jars of Toninno yellowfin tuna fillets in olive oil , drained

Tons of fresh grated parmesan and your favorite croutons for garnish

DIRECTIONS

For Dressing

Blend all ingredients together, season with salt and pepper. If too thick, add 1 tsp of water at a time until desired consistency and set aside

For Salad

In a large bowl, place all ingredients and give a good toss.

Drizzle with dressing, toss together, and serve immediately.

Garnish with croutons, parmesan, and additional freshly ground pepper.

RECIPE NOTES

For an additional time-saving hack, if you have a favorite Caesar dressing you would prefer to use go for it!

STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS

Dressing can be made a day or two ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.

INGREDIENT NOTES

If possible, using high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano makes a huge difference with the taste.