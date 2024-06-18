Let Her Cook: Tuna salads for refreshing summer repast

REDA&CO/Getty Images
A variety of approaches turn high-quality tuna into a refreshing reprieve from the summer heat.
Last week, Tonnino, the #1 gourmet tuna brand in the U.S., sent me an array of its products to try. I’m so grateful because, as loyal readers know, we practice Fish Fridays. I am loving what it sent and really appreciating both the variety and its standard of care.
Tonnino takes quality and safety very seriously: it freezes its tuna upon catching then tests it at a German lab to ensure mercury content is 100% below FDA standards.
For meatless days, I usually go for my reliable shrimp and grits or a white cod recipe (look for it here soon), but the following tuna salad recipes will now be included in the rotation, especially as a refreshing reprieve from the summer heat. All are crafted with colorful summer veggies and light vinaigrettes. These go perfectly with a crisp prosecco. Enjoy!
Tuna Niçoise Salad
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 1/2 TB fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 clove of finely chopped
- 1 tsp of honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad:
- 4 cups of favorite salad greens
- 1 English cucumber halved and sliced
- 2 cups of green beans, cooked and blanched
- 2 jars of Tonnino yellowfin tuna filets in spring water, drained
- 4 soft boiled eggs
- ½ cup mixed olives
- 2 cups tomatoes (heirloom, cherry, hot house, whatever is in season), chopped
- ¼ cup fresh herbs (dill, basil, parsley)
- 1 lb Yukon gold, red bliss, or fingerling potatoes, sliced and boiled
- Salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
For Dressing
- Mix all ingredients, season with salt and pepper in bowl with whisk and set aside
For Salad
- Create an ice bath, take a medium-sized bowl and fill halfway with ice and water, set aside
- Fill a small pot with water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Place the green beans in the water for about 2 minutes and place drained green beans in an ice bath to stop cooking process and preserve the bright green color
- Bring pot of water back to a rolling simmer and place eggs in pot. Cook in simmering water for 7 minutes, for a firmer egg cook for 8-10 minutes. Place drained eggs in ice bath with green beans
- In a second pot, place cut potatoes in pot and fill with cold water, add a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Allow potatoes to boil for 10-15 mins until done, drain and set aside
- On a large platter, place greens, herbs and arrange tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, eggs, green beans, potatoes and tuna
- Drizzle with dressing and enjoy!
RECIPE NOTES
This recipe is so flexible. Feel free to use your favorite combination of seasonal vegetables. The dressing goes with everything!
STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS
Dressing can be made ahead of time or stored for a week in the refrigerator or future use
TASTING NOTES
Bright and Tangy
The Washington Post/Getty Images
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
- 3 cup tightly packed light brown sugar
- 1 lime juiced
- 3 TB fish sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely minced
- 1 TB crushed red pepper or sliced Thai chili
- 1/3 cup 2 TB warm water plus
Salad:
- 1 package of vermicelli rice noodles — cooked as directed
- 2 jars of Tonnino albacore fillets in spring water, drained and chopped
- 1 cup thinly sliced radish
- 1 cup of shredded carrots
- 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
- ½ cup of fresh chopped herbs (cilantro, basil, and mint)
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup of roasted peanuts or cashews, chopped
DIRECTIONS
For Dressing
- Mix all ingredients together, season with salt and pepper and set aside
For Salad
- Make rice noodles as directed, rinse with cold water, drain well, and set aside
- Chop tuna into large chunks and mix 3 TB of dressing with tuna
- Mix rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, fresh herbs, radish and tuna with ¾ of remaining dressing
- Garnish with extra dressing, peanuts, and scallions
RECIPE NOTES
If you like it spicy, add additional crushed red pepper. And to brighten the dish up even further, add a squeeze of fresh lime.
Water in dressing needs to be warm in order to melt the sugar.
A great addition when serving this recipe is adding your favorite take-out spring roll. Slice them up and serve with the salad and a little drizzle of dressing.
STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS
Dressing can be made a day ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.
TASTING NOTES
Bright, fresh, and tangy.
INGREDIENT NOTES
Adding hot water when making dressing helps dissolve the sugar more quickly and evenly.
Tonnino
Radish & Carrot Salad
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 3 TB olive oil
- 1 tsp of shallot, finely minced
- 1 tsp lemon juice and zest of one lemon
- 2 tsp white balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar
- ¼ tsp of sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad:
- 4 cups of arugula or favorite salad green
- 2 jars of Tonnino albacore fillets in olive oil
- 1 bunch of radishes, thinly sliced or quartered
- 1 bunch of rainbow or regular carrots sliced in ribbons with a peeler
- 3 TB of fresh herbs (any mix of parsley, dill, tarragon, chives, mint)
DIRECTIONS
For Dressing
- Put all ingredients in a mason-type jar, season with salt and pepper, put lid on jar and give a couple of good shakes. Set aside.
For Salad
- Place all ingredients In a large bowl and give a good toss.
- Drizzle with dressing, toss together and serve immediately.
RECIPE NOTES
For an extra pop of flavor, you could add 1 TB of capers.
STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS
Dressing can be made a day or two ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.
Tonnino
Classic Caesar Salad
INGREDIENTS
Dressing:
- 1 1/4 cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 1 TB Dijon mustard
- 4 TB olive oil
- 4 anchovy filets, finely chopped
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tsp of red wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad:
- 4 cups of romaine and kale, chopped
- 2 jars of Toninno yellowfin tuna fillets in olive oil, drained
- Tons of fresh grated parmesan and your favorite croutons for garnish
DIRECTIONS
For Dressing
- Blend all ingredients together, season with salt and pepper. If too thick, add 1 tsp of water at a time until desired consistency and set aside
For Salad
- In a large bowl, place all ingredients and give a good toss.
- Drizzle with dressing, toss together, and serve immediately.
- Garnish with croutons, parmesan, and additional freshly ground pepper.
RECIPE NOTES
For an additional time-saving hack, if you have a favorite Caesar dressing you would prefer to use go for it!
STORAGE INSTRUCTIONS
Dressing can be made a day or two ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.
INGREDIENT NOTES
If possible, using high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano makes a huge difference with the taste.
Staff Writer
Helen Roy is an opinion contributor for Blaze News and a staff writer for Align.
helen_of_roy
Helen Roy
Staff Writer
Helen Roy is an opinion contributor for Blaze News and a staff writer for Align.@helen_of_roy →
