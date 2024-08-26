Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Fired 'X-Men' writer denies 'egregious' conduct, blames homophobia
August 26, 2024
Denying rumors of sexual misconduct, 'X-Men 97' showrunner Beau DeMayo claims shirtless Cyclops pic cost him season two credits.
Was his cosplay too gay?
Former "X-Men 97" showrunner Beau DeMayo claims the studio stripped him of his season two credits because of some homoerotic fan art he posted on Instagram for Pride Month.
DeMayo recently reposted the art — a cartoon he drew of himself as an underwear-clad, musclebound Cyclops — along with the comment that "On June 13, Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on X-Men ’97 and Blade."
The "troubling pattern" DeMayo mentions would seem to allude to his mysterious sudden firing from the show in March.
Marvel responded to DeMayo's post by offering its own reasons for this parting of ways. "Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation," the studio said in a statement. "Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."
The studio further claimed that it stripped DeMayo of his credits after he repeatedly violated his termination agreement.
As for the exact nature of the behavior that led to DeMayo's firing, showbiz journalist Jeffrey Sneider cited unconfirmed rumors that DeMayo groped an assistant and sent male staffers suggestive pics of himself naked and in "superhero" poses.
Although DeMayo has yet to offer his own detailed version of why he was fired, in a recent post on X, he wrote that "the truth will be revealed."
A a popular reboot of the beloved 1990s "X-Men" animated series, "X-Men '97" faced criticism from some fans for taking the previously male character Morph and making him "nonbinary."
DeMayo, who took credit for the change, later confirmed that the character had "romantic feelings" for fan-favorite Wolverine.
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
