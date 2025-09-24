Naomi Wolf continues to expose COVID vaccine: 'A depopulating technology'

Naomi Wolf's 1991 best-seller “The Beauty Myth” made her the most prominent face of so-called "third-wave feminism" and a darling of the liberal elite. The young Yale graduate and Rhodes scholar served as an adviser to both President Bill Clinton and — during his 2000 presidential run — Vice President Al Gore.

But then the COVID pandemic hit. For voicing her concerns about vaccine mandates and draconian lockdowns, Wolf found herself deplatformed from Twitter, marginalized as a so-called conspiracy theorist, and rejected by the same powerful Democrats who had once made her a star.

'A 13% to 20% drop in live births around the world, especially in Western, highly vaccinated countries.'

From Ms. to MAHA

Wolf, in turn, has left the Democrats behind. Seeing current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. join the Trump campaign last year convinced her to endorse "the MAGA-MAHA ticket," she tells me via video call.

"I think it's a great thing for the country for these two groups of voters to be in alignment," she continues.

"What we're seeing right now ... the combination is making the Democratic Party obsolete. And as a lifelong Democrat, I wouldn't have ... said that was a good thing, except that the Democratic Party has turned into such a toxic, marginalized, self-marginalizing stew of festering special interests.”

With last year's release of “The Pfizer Papers,” based on the research of over 3,000 health care volunteers, edited by Wolf and Amy Kelly, Wolf has cemented her reputation as a courageous and supremely eloquent opponent of government overreach and globalist encroachment on public policy and free speech.

Neither safe nor effective

Wolf says that research points to the inescapable fact that Pfizer knew its vaccine was neither safe nor effective but released it on the public regardless because of an agenda that went way beyond mere corporate greed.

Wolf has sat down for this interview to discuss that research, which she recently presented before before the European Union Parliament after an invitation from German MEP Christine Anderson.

I note that Canada, too, has finally begun to question the efficacy and safety of the vaccine with the release of “Post-Covid Canada: The Rise of Unexpected Deaths” from the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms.

'My heart breaks for Canada'

For Wolf, this is a long time coming. In her view, the situation to her north is even worse than in her home country, with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overseeing "a horrible overall collapse of civil liberties and the rule of law ... and even basic norms of decency around life itself."

"My heart breaks for Canada all the time," Wolf continues.

“You have no Second Amendment. You have no First Amendment. People are scared — you know, when I go to Canada, people are really scared of what's going to happen to them if they are identified as critical of the government. You know, the poor truckers got de-banked and had to fight that fight back in 2022.”

Wolf describes Canada's major media as being “owned by your government," noting that “there’s been almost no coverage of 'The Pfizer Papers' in Canada."

I mention that Freedom Convoy trucker and protester Chris Barber could not only receive an eight-year sentence for “mischief" (the label the Crown has slapped on his peaceful protest), but could actually have his truck — the now iconic “Big Red” — expropriated by the Ontario provincial government and destroyed. Wolf is aghast.

A feature, not a bug

For her part, Wolf has not faced any legal pushback from Pfizer, despite repeatedly calling out the pharmaceutical giant for its alleged culpability in vaccine injuries and deaths.

Nor is Wolf afraid to employ a comparison even her allies may find inflammatory, likening Pfizer's "Pregnancy and Lactation" report to "Nazi science" for the cavalier way it acknowledges the human toll of the vaccines.

“I'm not equating it with Nazi atrocities as a whole, in terms of scale,” Wolf says of the eight-page report Pfizer delivered to President Biden and then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"But it's a very terrifying document, because it showcases all the deaths and injuries to women and babies that Pfizer knew their injection had brought about, and ... it seems to be communicating the damage to women's reproduction is not a bug, but a feature of the injection, like, ‘Look how effective it is.’ For instance, they've got two babies who died in utero, and Pfizer concludes that it's due to maternal exposure to the vaccine.”

Drop in live births

Wolf notes that this information did not stop Walensky from urging the vaccine on pregnant women or women intending to get pregnant in August of that year.

"So that sequence of events in itself really raises questions, because she knew this would kill babies," says Wolf, raising the specter of infamous Nazi medical experimenter Dr. Josef Mengele.

"I don't make this comparison lightly," says Wolf, who is Jewish and notes that her grandparents lost a total of eight siblings to the Holocaust. "[But the report is] very Nazi medicine in its methodology, because there are charts. And one of the characteristics of Nazi medicine is [being] meticulous about horrific crimes and suffering.”

“So there are charts in this pregnancy and lactation report that show tens of thousands of women injured menstrually; 15,000 women bleeding every day, 10,000 women bleeding twice a month ... 7,500 women with no periods at all, meaning [that they're] totally infertile."

"A 13% to 20% drop in live births around the world, especially in Western, highly vaccinated countries," Wolf says, noting that "that's the takeaway in Canada as well."

Sinister finding

So was this all about the profit margin?

“As a journalist, I try never to go beyond the evidence. … I went into the project thinking, ‘Oh, I'm going to find out that they were just greedy, or they just cut corners.’ That's not what we found at all,” Wolf says.

The truth, according to her, is far more sinister. “There are a number of data points that show that Pfizer intended to create a depopulating technology and that all the people up and down the chain of command — CDC, FDA, the president — knew," Wolf says.

"That's why I think the pregnancy and lactation report is so important, and that that was the main function — is to depopulate the West and also to create a massive scale of injury and and death, in addition to sterilization and pregnancy loss.”