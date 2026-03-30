Nick Cannon labels Democrats 'party of the KKK' — defends Trump against 'racist' claims

Actor, comedian, rapper, and TV host Nick Cannon can now add another title to his resume: unabashed Trump fan.

The "Masked Singer" host made his remarks on a recent episode of his podcast "Nick Cannon's Big Drive," which appears to have been removed from YouTube.

'People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.'

Speaking to Amber Rose, a model who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024, Cannon asked her if she supported the GOP as a result of her wealth and enterprise.

"Is that because the bag has got so intense and so heavy that you ... up there with the elite now?"

"Not even close," Rose replied. "Democrats don't care about black people, and they don't care about people of color, and the Republicans do. And that's the misconception."

Loose Cannon

Cannon's response was blunt: "You know what? I agree with you 100%. People don't know that the Democrats is the party of the KKK. People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

While Cannon allowed that he wasn't as "outspoken" about his conservative views as Rose, he did confess to admiring the current president.

"I f**k with Trump," Cannon added after laughing about him "cleaning house" and "charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get in the country."

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That's Trumpist

Cannon was also quick to defend Trump from any charges of racism, noting that he never faced such accusations before he got involved in politics.

"He would be at all the events with like, Russell Simmons, all the black parties. ... But when he got political, that's when, you know, people start putting the racist jacket on."

Cannon then came up with a word for what Trump actually is:

"I honestly don't think he's racist. I think he's Trumpist."

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Cali crisis

While the host shared a mutual admiration for California with Rose, he admitted the state has floundered in recent years. Rose pointed out "potholes everywhere" as the two drove through Los Angeles.

"Look at these roads. ... It's disgusting. We pay too much taxes in California to be living like this."

Agreeing, Cannon commented on a "great exodus" of the state, but with both entertainers being parents, they said they did not want to uproot their kids or take them away from their respective spouses.

Hot seat

Cannon is not one to shy away from controversial statements. In 2020, he was fired by ViacomCBS for claiming that Jews have "the bloodlines that control everything, even outside of America" and that black people are the "true Hebrews."

In 2017, Cannon had called Trump a "bully" and said he needed to be a better leader. He also criticized the president for wanting to send the National Guard into Chicago.

"Darkness does not get rid of darkness, you’ve got to bring some light to this community! Bring that to Chicago!"

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