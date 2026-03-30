Spring breakers’ pre-woke attitude is ‘what nature looks like when it is healing’

A segment from “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News is going viral after a reporter attempted to get a read on Fort Lauderdale Beach spring breakers’ level of political literacy — and the answers did not disappoint.

While some view the responses as concerning, BlazeTV host John Doyle believes their pre-woke-era answers mean “that normal patriots are doing kind of well.”

“What issue facing America is the most important to you?” the reporter asked some scantily clad young women.

One young woman responded, “What bikini I’m going to wear next.” Another responded, “Obesity is terrible,” and another claimed her Starbucks order was the only issue needing her attention.

A young man answered, “ICE,” before joking, “Not personally. I’m legal.”

“What have you heard that Donald Trump has been doing recently?” the reporter then asked.

“Gulf of America. That’s the last thing I kept up with,” one young woman responded.

“We’re going to war with Iraq. That’s been crazy,” another said.

“So, this is obviously, I think, a very positive development for the people, for the culture. I know that a lot of that language is going to be alarming to the viewers. I understand that,” Doyle comments.

“They were obviously not taking it seriously, and they thought it was basically funny. And so, that’s good because when young people, I think, feel as though they have to kind of cave to this sort of woke stuff like they did five, six, seven years ago, ... that is a sign of a culture in steep decline,” he continues.

While some of the spring breakers also made it clear that they have “degenerate” intentions for their beach vacation, Doyle points out that this has been a tradition going back generations.

“I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but to degenerate literally means to be in a degenerated state. Have a conversation with your father. Ask him about your grandfather. Sort of what the men in your family were getting up to when they were young,” he says.

“They were probably acting like idiots and drinking with their friends, as has been the case historically since there have been men in camaraderie and alcohol. This is sort of what guys do normally. Again, natural behavior, normal behavior is not something to aspire to. The point of our civilization is to transcend that to cultivate virtuous behavior,” he explains.

And while stats that cite less drinkers and partiers among the youth might sound inspiring, Doyle notes that it’s “not because of some personal commitment to a higher calling, but rather because they’re inside doomscrolling and isolated and antisocial.”

“They’re asked, ‘Hey, what do you think about the Ayatollah?’” he continues. “‘I don’t know, I only care about my Starbucks order.’ That is the ideal answer for a young woman.”

“Attractive young women should not know what the Ayatollah is,” he says. “They should be chiefly concerned with their Starbucks order, with being tan, with not being fat. Like, this is good. This is actually what nature looks like when it is healing.”

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