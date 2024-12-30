Team behind upcoming animated Pixar movie 'struggled' with order to cut out environmentalist message: Report

A team working on an animated Pixar film reportedly struggled after being ordered to cut out the environmentalist message at the center of the plot.

The development was reported by the Hollywood Reporter and hailed by many as the latest in victories by opponents of woke politicization in popular media.

The Hollywood Reporter cited a former Pixar artist who had worked on "Hoppers," an upcoming film about a human being and a beaver who swap bodies. The artist claimed that environmentalism had been ordered out of the project.

“Unfortunately, when you have your whole film based around the importance of environmentalism, you can’t really walk back on that,” said the artist. “That team struggled a lot to figure out, ‘What do we even do with this note?'”

The report comes soon after Disney ordered creators to drop references to a character being transgender in "Win or Lose," a series developed by Pixar Animation Studios that is scheduled to be released in February on the Disney+ platform. The character was voiced by a transgender actor and had been written to describe struggling with gender dysphoria.

Disney confirmed that the decision was made to ease parental concerns despite outrage from left-wing activists.

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," said a spokesperson for Disney.

The beleaguered company has faced a string of box-office duds that many have attributed to the inclusion of woke characters and storylines that turn off many viewers.

The "Hoppers" film stars Jon Hamm as the leading voice actor and is scheduled for theater release in spring of 2026.

