Provisions: Alden of New England

Alden Shoes

Category: Men’s shoes

Founder: Charles Alden

Founded: 1884

Current CEO: Arthur S. Tarlow Jr.

Location: Middleborough, Massachusetts

Representative products:1493 Unlined Chukka Boot (Snuff Suede), 17831F Unlined Leisure Handsewn Penny Loafer LHS (Brown Chromexcel), 975 Long Wing Blucher (Color 8 Shell Cordovan)

At a glance:

The only remaining shoe manufacturer in the region, proudly producing all footwear domestically in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Founded in 1884 by Charles H. Alden, the company has maintained over a century of exceptional craftsmanship.

Continued family ownership and management for most of its history, preserving its commitment to quality and tradition.

Renowned for hand-welting, hand-finishing, and attention to detail in every shoe.

Built for durability and longevity, allowing shoes to be resoled multiple times.

Utilizes premium leathers, including full-grain, suede, and the distinguished shell cordovan.

Sources leather from environmentally and ethically responsible tanneries.

Known for classic models such as the Alden Indy Boot, famously worn by Harrison Ford in the “Indiana Jones” films, and the timeless Alden Wingtip.

Offers exclusive and made-to-order shoes in a variety of leathers, colors, and styles.

Resole and Repair extends the life of footwear through professional maintenance options.

Frequently featured in men’s lifestyle publications and style blogs for its classic design and superior quality.

Available through select global retailers and a strong online presence.

In their own words: CEO Arthur S. Tarlow Jr.

At Alden, we are deeply committed to maintaining the traditional craftsmanship that defines our brand. Each pair of shoes is made with a level of detail and quality that has been our hallmark for generations.

Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience for our customers, from the moment they choose their shoes to the lasting comfort and quality they enjoy. We want every interaction with Alden to reflect the excellence of our products.

Balancing innovation with our rich heritage is key. We respect and preserve our traditional methods, but we’re also open to new ideas that enhance our products and meet modern expectations



