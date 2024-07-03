Provisions: Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown

Category: Flowers (non-profit trade association)

Founder: Camron King

Founded: 2021

Location: Sacramento, CA

Representative products: Certified American Grown offers two categories of membership for farms (general and certified), as well as vendor memberships.

At a glance:

“Almost 80% of floral products sold in the US are imported. Support your local flower and foliage farm.”

Devoted to advocacy, politically organized, assembling a team of foliage farmers every year to meet with Congress.

Was founded as a “means of communicating pride in our country and to give consumers and buyers of cut flowers and foliage a choice in their purchases, by highlighting place of origin.”

Holds annual "Field to Vase" dinner tour held at floral farms around the country.

In his own words (CEO Camron King):

American cut flower and foliage farmers work tirelessly to ensure that beautiful products are available all year long for consumers, designers, florists, and others to work with and enjoy. Certified American Grown, the voice of the domestic cut flower and foliage farm, is likewise working to ensure that farms here in the USA are recognized for their work, can increase their production and sales, and continue to operate in a sustainable manner for generations to come.

Our farms are so incredibly giving and supportive. And they’re so proud to see what is on the tables and what adorns the event. Because it’s a sense of pride for them.

We have the rose as the American flower. There’s only a small handful of American rose producers left because some of the decisions on the policy side that have been made have had negative effects in that roses are often imported. So it has major impacts, not just in economics, but also societally.