Provisions: FUN Incorporated

FUN Incorporated

Fake vomit was invented in Chicago. So, why would you trust the successful execution of this classic gag to an overseas knock-off? FUN Incorporated still makes it's "faux-up" the old-fashioned way: by ladling a slurry of latex and pieces of colored foam onto a Teflon sheet, shaping it into pancake-like patties, and leaving it to dry. If simulated sick isn't your (barf) bag, amuse your friends and confuse your enemies with another of its many other USA-made novelties and magic tricks, such as fake blood pools or “While You Were Pooping” message pads.

Category: Novelties, gag gifts, and equipment for magic tricks

Founder: Jule Traub

Founded: 1941

Location: Wheeling, Illinois

Number of employees: 12

Current leadership: President and owner Andrew Michals

Representativeproducts: Laughter RX, Secrets of the Great Magicians Royal Magic Set, Whoops fake vomit

At a glance:

Owner Andrew Michals is himself a magician.

Offers a full-scale alternative to magic shops, which have been slowly disappearing or moving online.

Operates a 25,000 square-foot warehouse.

Chicago-based factory can do plastic injection molding, precision cutting, assembly, silk screening, pad printing, 3D prototyping, die cutting, electronics, spring- and wire-form manufacturing, printing, and more.

Works with famous magicians, including David Copperfield, Penn and Teller, and Jamie Allen

Maintains a "Talk to a Magician Hotline" at 888-57-MAGIC.

Accepts new ideas for magic tricks, gags, and novelties here.

Founder “Traub was the first to develop the idea of using a revolving display rack to sell merchandise through mainstream retailers, not just magic and novelty outlets.”

In his own words (Michal):

It grew over time. My family is the third owner of the business. I bought it in 2012. We sell everything from magic kits of every level. Our most famous product is called the "Magic Coloring Book" which is a trick that goes back hundreds of years.



My love for magic began as a little boy. I got my first magic kit when I was 10 and I started doing magic shows, and I was the youngest magician in Chicago doing shows at birthday parties and such. My newspaper ad said, "Magic for kids by a kid."



We also sell all kinds of practical jokes. We manufacture our own fake vomit, in our vomitorium. We were the first to make the chattering teeth, jumbo sunglasses, clown gags, things that we've made for decades. We also have whoopee cushions, fart machines and stinking gum, all kinds of stuff like that.



It's amazing to envision the products that end up in the hands of an aspiring magician and a future professional magician.