Provisions: Kingstone Studios

Kingstone Productions

Category: Multimedia, comics, graphic novels, books, animation, and film.

Founder: Art Ayris

Founded: 2004

Location: Leesburg, Florida

Representative products:The Kingstone Bible comics series, Dean Cain-starring movie "No Vacancy," The U.S. Constitution as a graphic novel, and “The Stars & Stripes,” a history of the American flag.

At a glance:

Unapologetically faith-based and patriotic content.

CEO Art Ayris serves as executive pastor of First Baptist Church.

The company’s Kingstone Bible was a finalist for Christian Book of the Year in the children’s category in 2017. The comic Bible is now in over 90 countries and 70 languages.

Upcoming feature films include “18 Summers” and “The Lincoln League,” a historical biopic of the first black spy network in America.

The pro-America comics series U.S. Comics was motivated by a desire to connect the great American story to the next generation through comic books and animation.

The studio was selected to produce "LarryBoy" (2026), a VeggieTales feature film by NBC Universal.

In their own words (CEO Art Ayris)

Like many conservative companies, Kingstone already realized there was a major societal disconnect on what it means to be an American as well as dwindling patriotism in our shared history. But after reading the 1619 Project, seeing American flags taken down as symbols of hate, experiencing some big tech shadow-banning, we knew there were major initiatives to unhook American history from the historical moorings, that we no longer had a shared canon.

After exhibiting at an American Library event and experiencing the far-left leanings of the library bloc, Kingstone realized it needed an additional imprint as a face to the general comics and educational markets.

Teens and young people read comics and graphic novels. It is a popular medium, so I feel Christians should be there with truth. Marrying the text with images also helps with long-term memory. We want young people not only reading but also remembering. I am a pastor, and I’m appalled at the biblical illiteracy in both the church and the general Western culture. The Bible lends itself well to a graphic novel format.

