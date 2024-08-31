Sabo strikes! 'Kamala's Illegals' signs hit gang-ravaged town

The video is shocking.

An apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, invaded by heavily armed men, reportedly members of violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Locals say the gang has taken over the complex.

Residents of the complex — those who haven't managed to flee — are living in fear, waiting for the next shoot-out.

Blame it on nearby "sanctuary city" Denver, which has welcomed the largest number of migrants per capita of any American city — more than 40,000 since December 2022.

Some, we assume, are good people. And some are affiliated with the same ruthless criminal organization as Jose Ibarra, the Tren de Aragua member accused of attacking and killing 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in February.

The Aurora video is just the latest dispatch from our ongoing immigration crisis. It will no doubt soon be forgotten in the relentless churn of our news cycle.

But dissident street artist Sabo decided to do what he could to keep our focus on what's happening in Aurora — and the larger crisis it represents — for at least a few moments more.

As he tells Align: "I put these up in Aurora, Colorado, last night. Nome St. is the street where the apartment complex [in the video] is. I was saying the Lord's Prayer while putting them up."

"Within hours, half of them were torn down," he adds.

But not before the local press noticed the "racist" and "anti-immigrant" signs.

Sabo, not surprisingly, disagrees with that characterization.

"'Racist' is [using] our tax dollars to put violent illegal aliens, not migrants, on our streets to terrorize the poorest people of color in our communities," he says.

Sabo's latest installation — which debuted earlier this month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — also captured the imagination of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, both Democrats.

Sabo remains philosophical about these high-profile critics. Like any artist, he's just happy to get his work out there.

"This is a master class on how to turn six signs only a few people would have seen into a viral story that will reach thousands," he says. "Thank you, liberal press."

Below, we're proud to present some images of Sabo's latest exhibition.

