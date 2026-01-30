Sydney Sweeney spurns Cosmo girl's desperate  'MAGA Barbie' bait

Feminist glossy "Cosmopolitian" could use a reminder: No means no.

When it comes to the media's attempts to use Sydney Sweeney as a political pawn, the star has made it clear that she does not consent.

'I've never been here to talk about politics.'

From claims that a jeans ad is a product of white supremacy to outrage over her use of a firearm, the 28-year-old is asked by reporters to reveal her politics nearly every time she is put in front of a camera.

And every time, she refuses.

Private parts

That didn't stop a pushy writer from Cosmopolitan — single gal lifestyle mag turned leftist propaganda organ — from doing her best to wear Sweeney down.

After discussing body image and Sweeney's new lingerie line, writer Alexandra Whittaker took an abrupt turn toward politics by bringing up what she called the star's "charged nickname": MAGA Barbie.

"I see it in Instagram comments constantly. How do you understand this label, given that you've been private about your politics?" Whittaker asked.

"I've never been here to talk about politics," Sweeney plainly replied. "I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can't control that."

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney is rebuilding Americana — one Bronco at a time

Party lines

The reporter then asked why Sweeney would not want to correct any untrue labels.

"Where is the line for you?"

"I haven't figured it out. I'm not a hateful person. If I say, 'That's not true,' they'll come at me like, 'You're just saying that to look better.' There's no winning. There's never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can't make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Trying a different angle, Whittaker — executive director of Cosmopolitan's website — asked Sweeney to define some of her values, "not party affiliations," that she wants people to understand.

Sweeney simply described leading with "love" and being "kind to whoever you meet."

American ogle

Despite Sweeney's clear lack of interest, the reporter kept on pressing, asking Sweeney about not talking about politics and if she ever will.

"You don't speak to your fans directly about your political beliefs. ... Is there a future in which people will get to see what you believe, politically?"

The Spokane, Washington, native completely shut the idea down.

"No. I'm not a political person. I'm in the arts. I'm not here to speak on politics. That's not an area I've ever even imagined getting into. It's not why I became who I am."

RELATED: Liberals tried to cancel American Eagle over 'fascist' Sydney Sweeney ad — here's who came out the clear winner

Readers will have to check out the full interview to see other attempts to discuss the "culture war" and separate online narratives that Sweeney is asked to answer to.

The actress was consistent in saying she does not have any control over what others print, say, or claim about her for their own gain.

"It's been a weird thing having to navigate and digest, because it's not me. None of it is me. And I'm having to watch it happen. I'm online and I see things, but I'm slowly pulling myself away," she explained.