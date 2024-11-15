Trump's win is good news for all Americans — so let's act like it

Conservatives and independents alike cheered Trump’s November 6 landslide.

“The country is saved! No more threat of WWIII or choosing between groceries and $7 per gallon gas,” was the victory cry.

But as we revel in the joy of the second Trump presidency, let's keep in mind those across the aisle who are genuinely distraught.

Thanks to accounts like Libs of TikTok, we're all too familiar with how deranged — and downright dangerous — leftists can be. But these are the extremists. We shouldn't let people on the fringe blind us to the sincere (albeit irrational) despair of half the country.

The average Kamala Harris voter could be your sister, neighbor, aunt, friend, or coworker. And while they may be angry, anger usually comes from a place of deep hurt. As Ecclesiastes 3 puts it, “There is a time for everything ... a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”

I ask you, Trump voter, not to dampen your joy but to thoughtfully consider how you express that joy.

A peek at social media gives a glimpse at how the "other side" is doing, revealing a range of emotions from rage to intense sorrow. We may scoff at these "liberal tears," but in some cases, they're a symptom of more serious problems. One mental health hotline saw an increase of 700% in calls and texts from LGBTQ+ youth.

These are real people who are under the impression — whether it's based in reality or not — that they are in some kind of legitimate danger. The media has lied to them about Donald Trump’s intentions. Or they might have had a very poor experience with a conservative person. Either way, these human beings on the left have worked themselves up into a panic.

Right now, our mission should be to reach out lovingly to these people and at least attempt to communicate with them. We can’t control how they respond, but that shouldn’t stop us from trying.

It can be tempting to gloat in the faces of those who called Trump supporters “ garbage ” or “ deplorables ,” but an eye for an eye won’t win us this battle. Being a gracious winner is just as important as being a gracious loser. If we don’t get this right, do not be surprised if the pendulum swings back to the left, as it tends to do.

If this is truly to be the party of unity, let it start now. Don't just invite those who agree with you into the fold. Loving kindness won’t win over everyone, but it may reassure some on the left that we as Christians, conservatives, or independents do not want to take away their rights or hurt them. We are not out to get them, and we hope that a Trump presidency produces a country where they can thrive too.

So celebrate Trump’s victory! But please be wise and thoughtful about how you do so, and use your joy to make America great again for all Americans.