When life gives you lemons, make this tangy cheesecake

Lemon cheesecake's unbeatable combination of cream and citrus makes for a fresh, summery dessert.
One of my very favorite girlfriends just had a baby. I had her pick what kind of dessert she wanted for her meal delivery, and this is what she chose! Fresh and summery, the combination of cream and citrus is absolutely unbeatable.
As always, I source my ingredients from Trader Joe’s, whose graham crackers (for the crust) are cinnamon-y. It also sells premade lemon curd, but I included the recipe for a fresh one. Citrus and cinnamon are a surprisingly delicious flavor combo. Normal graham crackers work perfectly well, too.
This recipe is an adaptation from Sally’s Baking Addiction. You’ll need a high quality, airtight, springform pan, aluminum foil, and a large roasting pan.
This cheesecake should be made the day before serving. It has to chill for quite some time before garnishing and serving.
Bring all cold ingredients to room temperature before beginning. Room temperature ingredients combine quickly and evenly, so you won’t risk over-mixing. Also, beating cold ingredients together will result in a chunky cheesecake batter, hardly the way you want to begin!
Enjoy!
Ingredients
Graham Cracker Crust
- 1 and 3/4 cups (210g) graham cracker crumbs (about 14 full-sheet graham crackers)
- 5 tablespoons (71g) butter, melted
- 1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar
Cheesecake
- 1 and 1/4 cups (250g) granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons packed lemon zest (from the skin of about three lemons ... this is thrice the normal recipe’s amount, but I’m crazy for intensity ... adjust for your own preferences)
- 32 ounces (904g) full-fat brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 1/2 cup (120ml) fresh lemon juice (about three to four lemons), at room temperature
- 1/3 cup (80g) sour cream or greek yogurt, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
Toppings
- 3/4 cup lemon curd (A recipe for a homemade one is linked here, but Trader Joe’s sells its own. Buy two jars. If you plan to go with the homemade variety, make the curd on the stove as the cheesecake bakes, so it has time to cool before using in step 10.)
- 2 cups homemade whipped cream (Don’t make this until you’re ready to use it, after the cheesecake is completely baked, cooled, and chilled overnight. When you’re ready, make this easily using 1 cup (240ml) cold heavy cream, 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract ... whip until firm.)
- lemon slices and/or fresh berries
Instructions
- Adjust the oven rack to the lower-middle position and preheat oven to 350°F (177°C).
- Make the crust:
- If you’re starting out with full graham crackers, use a food processor, blender, or crush them in a plastic bag under a mallet, to grind into fine crumbs.
- Pour into a medium bowl and stir in sugar until combined, and then stir in the melted butter. Mixture should feel like wet sand. You may need slightly more butter depending on the brand of the cracker.
- Press firmly into the bottom and slightly up the sides of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan. Pat down until the mixture is no longer crumby/crumbly; you can use the flat bottom of a small measuring cup to help smooth it out if needed. Prebake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the hot pan on a large piece of aluminum foil. The foil will wrap around the pan for the water bath in step 6.
- Allow crust to slightly cool as you prepare the filling.
- Make the lemon sugar:
- Place sugar in your food processor or blender.
- Spoon lemon zest on top.
- Pulse/blend until the two are blended and the lemon zest is slightly broken down, about 10-12 pulses.
- Continue with the filling:
- Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and lemon sugar together on medium-high speed in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth and creamy, about two minutes.
- Add the lemon juice, sour cream, and vanilla extract, then beat on medium-high speed until fully combined.
- On medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition until just blended. After the final egg is incorporated into the batter, stop mixing. To help prevent the cheesecake from deflating and cracking as it cools, avoid over-mixing the batter.
- Pour cheesecake batter into a warm crust. Use a rubber spatula or spoon to smooth it into an even layer.
- Prepare a simple water bath in which you will cook the cheesecake to prevent cracking.
- Boil a kettle/pot of water. Make sure you boil a whole kettle.
- Place the springform pan inside a large roasting pan. Carefully pour the hot water inside the pan and place in the oven. (Or you can place the roasting pan in the oven first, then pour the hot water in. Whichever is easier for you.)
- Bake cheesecake for 55-70 minutes or until the center is almost set. (If you notice the cheesecake browning too quickly on top, tent it with aluminum foil halfway through baking.) When it’s done, the center of the cheesecake will slightly wobble if you gently tap the pan. Turn the oven off and open the oven door slightly. Let the cheesecake sit in the oven in the water bath as it cools down for one hour.
- Remove from the oven, lift out of the water bath, then cool uncovered cheesecake completely at room temperature.
- Top with lemon curd: After cheesecake has cooled completely at room temperature, spread about 3/4 cup of lemon curd (around 1/2 of the curd recipe) on top, nearing the edge of the cheesecake without spilling over. I use an offset spatula to spread.
- Refrigerate the cheesecake for at least four hours or overnight.
- Use a knife to loosen the chilled cheesecake from the rim of the springform pan, then remove the rim. Garnish with whipped cream and lemon slices, or berries, if desired.
- Cover and store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator for up to five days.
