When life gives you lemons, make this tangy cheesecake

One of my very favorite girlfriends just had a baby. I had her pick what kind of dessert she wanted for her meal delivery, and this is what she chose! Fresh and summery, the combination of cream and citrus is absolutely unbeatable.



As always, I source my ingredients from Trader Joe’s, whose graham crackers (for the crust) are cinnamon-y. It also sells premade lemon curd, but I included the recipe for a fresh one. Citrus and cinnamon are a surprisingly delicious flavor combo. Normal graham crackers work perfectly well, too.

This recipe is an adaptation from Sally’s Baking Addiction . You’ll need a high quality, airtight, springform pan, aluminum foil, and a large roasting pan.

This cheesecake should be made the day before serving. It has to chill for quite some time before garnishing and serving.

Bring all cold ingredients to room temperature before beginning. Room temperature ingredients combine quickly and evenly, so you won’t risk over-mixing. Also, beating cold ingredients together will result in a chunky cheesecake batter, hardly the way you want to begin!

Enjoy!

Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust

1 and 3/4 cups (210g) graham cracker crumbs (about 14 full-sheet graham crackers)

5 tablespoons (71g) butter, melted

1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

Cheesecake

1 and 1/4 cups (250g) granulated sugar

3 tablespoons packed lemon zest (from the skin of about three lemons ... this is thrice the normal recipe’s amount, but I’m crazy for intensity ... adjust for your own preferences)

32 ounces (904g) full-fat brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup (120ml) fresh lemon juice (about three to four lemons), at room temperature

1/3 cup (80g) sour cream or greek yogurt, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs, at room temperature

Toppings

3/4 cup lemon curd (A recipe for a homemade one is linked here, but Trader Joe’s sells its own. Buy two jars. If you plan to go with the homemade variety, make the curd on the stove as the cheesecake bakes, so it has time to cool before using in step 10.)

2 cups homemade whipped cream (Don’t make this until you’re ready to use it, after the cheesecake is completely baked, cooled, and chilled overnight. When you’re ready, make this easily using 1 cup (240ml) cold heavy cream, 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract ... whip until firm.)

lemon slices and/or fresh berries

Instructions