Whoopi Goldberg worries: Anyone of us could be deported by Trump

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg is extremely worried after the Trump administration deported alleged gang members who were in the United States illegally to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

Many of the illegal immigrants who were flown to El Salvador, in a new agreement with the United States, were deported under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The move was to help speed up the deportation process so that the number of expulsions can increase. While a federal judge ordered the flights to halt or to turn around if they were in the air, the flights made it the Central American country, and the detainees were processed into the Terrorism Confinement Center.

'The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict.'

"You just gotta keep your eyes open, y'all. 'Cause if they can just come up and take somebody 'cause they made a decision that you're supposed to be that person, anyone of us could find ourselves being deported to some country," Goldberg said on Monday.

"Don't give them any ideas, girl," Ana Navarro interjected.

Goldberg then went off the rails, rambling and making wild accusations about the Trump administration.

"Well, listen, you know, it is very clear to me that if we don't continue to say ... listen, I understand you want to clean out all the bad stuff. I get it, but why do you now have access to my personal information? I get with the things you're trying to do. I don't understand why you're taking my stuff," Goldberg said.

Democrats and the mainstream media have accused the Trump administration of defying the judge's order because the flights proceeded as planned, allegedly violating the deportees' due process.

In response to the criticisms, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict."

Leavitt pointed out that "the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear — federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!