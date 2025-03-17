'Loving my job': Homan relishes Trump admin catapulting criminal aliens into foreign jails, to Obama judge's chagrin

The Trump administration has strong words for the federal judge who ordered the deportation flights of alleged gang members to return to the United States after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to speed up the number of deportations.

The White House said on Sunday that the flights were already over international waters by the time the judge issued his order, and the administration intends to take its case right to the Supreme Court to ensure that deportations can continue without any further delay. The Trump administration says the planes were deporting MS-13 and Tren de Aragua members to countries like El Salvador to hold them in prison.

"The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict," said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

'This is a time of war.'

"Moreover, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear — federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion," she continued. "A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier [sic] full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

When asked about the issue on Monday, border czar Tom Homan said the deportation flights will continue to keep the country safe and to keep promises made to the American people.

"The teams are going to be out there every day. Every day the men and women of ICE are going to be in the neighborhoods of this nation arresting criminal illegal aliens, public safety threats, and national security threats," Homan said.

"I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life and we’re going to make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this administration. We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the left thinks. We’re coming," he added.

Immigration advocates and Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of denying illegal immigrants due process before moving them to El Salvador.

Trump explained that invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was necessary because "this is a time of war — because Biden allowed millions of people, many of them criminals. ... That's an invasion."

