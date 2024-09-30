Career suicide? 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi endorses Trump

Is endorsing Trump career Kryptonite? A Hollywood superhero is about to find out.

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi let his MAGA flag fly Saturday while moderating a conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, part of the Trump campaign-backed Reclaim America Tour.

"We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again," Levi said a video posted to X.

“And so, I stand with Bobby [Kennedy], and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

According to Levi, he originally supported Kennedy, who he said "represents all of the things" he wanted to see in a presidential candidate. "He's the real deal." Kennedy withdrew from the race in August.

The 44-year-old added that he believes "we live in a very broken [world]," one that has been "hijacked" by people who want to take the country "off the cliff."

'There is evil at the top of that food chain. But the American people that believe Kamala is the way, they are not evil people.'

Levi later explained his belief that the American populace is being lied to in every facet of their lives, including what is healthy for them eat or see.

"Not just in the foods that we're eating and not just in the pharmaceuticals that are being shoved down our throats, in the images that we are looking at, the audio that we are hearing through our media," Levi said in another clip.

"We are being poisoned and lied to."



The actor preached "unity" between voters while asking audience members to remain graceful when dealing with Democrats. Levi stressed this point by asking the audience to interact with each other and make sure they value every person equally.

Levi emphasized that Harris supporters are not the enemy and sincerely believe their candidate "is the answer."

"She's not," he asserted. "But they are being lied to."

"There is evil at the top of that food chain. But the American people that believe Kamala is the way, they are not evil people. They have been lied to, and they have eaten that lie, and it is in them."



Levi recently shared footage of Turning Point USA activist Alex Clark speaking passionately about childhood obesity and the overabundance of plastics in food. His post was met with backlash from readers who were upset about his recent endorsement of Trump.

