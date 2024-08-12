10 bills that expose Kamala’s radical agenda

Joe Biden ran as a political moderate during the 2020 election. But from the administration’s inception, Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, have worked tirelessly to impose far-left progressive policies designed to appease the Democratic Party’s base.

The Biden-Harris White House has spent trillions of dollars expanding the size and scope of government and forced families to pay more than $168 billion to “forgive” other people’s student loan debt, and their reckless spending and energy policies, coupled with irresponsible actions taken by the Federal Reserve, have created an unprecedented inflation crisis. As a result, prices for nearly everything from groceries to housing have skyrocketed over the past three years.

No law could ever naturally result in perfectly equitable outcomes for all groups of people.

But as progressive and destructive as the Biden-Harris administration has been, Kamala Harris’ policy ideas are significantly more damaging than those advanced by Biden.

Harris might sell herself as well within the political mainstream, but her record proves she’s far from it. Harris is a democratic socialist who supports legislation designed to impose left-wing social justice ideology on schools, encourage illegal immigration, and fundamentally transform America’s society and economy.

Ten bills Harris cosponsored or sponsored in the U.S. Senate clearly show that her policies align more with socialists like Bernie Sanders than with moderate Democrats.

1. The Green New Deal

Harris cosponsored the Green New Deal in the Senate. This proposal, spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), aims to "upgrade" nearly every home and business in the United States. It also mandates the creation of a new electricity grid, guarantees government jobs, establishes basic-income programs, imposes regulations to transform U.S. agriculture, and commits trillions to wind and solar development. Additionally, it requires the elimination of most of the fossil-fuel industry within 10 years.

All told, the Green New Deal would cost an estimated $92 trillion, making it one of the most expensive legislative proposals in history.

2. Climate Equity Act of 2020

Harris’ Climate Equity Act would establish a Climate and Environmental Equity Office within the Congressional Budget Office. The new agency would be responsible for ensuring that far-left ideas about the alleged dangers of climate change are part of new legislation, regulations, and government investments related to any environmental or climate-change issue.

The bill would also require government agencies to publish biannually “a climate and environmental justice accountability agenda” and ensure that proposed regulations include an “environmental justice analysis” when that rule might have “a significant impact on a substantial number of residents within frontline communities.”

3. Medicare for All Act of 2019

In 2019, Vermont’s socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) introduced legislation that would create a government-run universal health care system in the United States. The legislation would effectively eliminate the modern private health insurance system and force nearly all Americans to become dependent on government for their health care needs. Harris cosponsored the socialist health care plan and then offered her own version of government-run health care as part of her short-lived 2020 presidential campaign.

The Mercatus Center estimated the cost to taxpayers to cover Sanders’ health care proposal would be more than $32 trillion over a single decade.

4. COVID-19 Bias and Anti-Racism Training Act of 2020

During the height of the COVID-19 hysteria, Harris sponsored legislation to fund radical “anti-racism training” programs for health care providers. It also would mandate that the Department of Health and Human Services “develop requirements for bias and anti-racism training that aligns with continuing education requirements of applicable state licensing bodies, such as medical boards.”

5. Saving Our Street Act

In 2020, Harris sponsored legislation called the Saving Our Street Act, which was sold as a COVID-19 aid program for small businesses. Unlike many other aid programs, however, Harris’ legislation would have required that the government “give priority to people of color, veterans, women-owned community businesses, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” an overtly discriminatory and almost certainly unconstitutional provision.

6. VoteSafe Act of 2020

Harris’ VoteSafe Act would have forced all states and local jurisdictions to enact reforms in the 2020 election that would have significantly reduced election security. For example, the bill would have mandated nationwide “no-excuse” mail-in absentee voting, drop-off boxes for ballots, and online ballot requests. Although some states in 2020 ended up adopting some or all of these reforms, many did not.

7. Maternal CARE Act

The Maternal CARE Act, a bill sponsored by Harris in 2019, would provide government funding for “health-professional training programs for training that addresses implicit bias (e.g., racial bias) in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology.”

The claim that some groups have implicit racial biases against others is a highly disputed concept developed and promoted by far-left academics, and it is often used by progressive and socialist politicians as a trojan horse to introduce other left-wing concepts into workplaces and schools.

8. DONE Act

Proposed by Harris in July 2019, the DONE Act would ban the Department of Homeland Security from building or expanding immigration detention facilities. Of course, without new or expanded facilities, government officials would need to deport or release into society many immigrants who come to America illegally. Since Harris opposes many forms of deportation, the only option remaining is to allow a seemingly unlimited number of immigrants who come to the United States illegally to travel freely throughout the country.

9. Environmental Justice for All Act

The Environmental Justice for All Act, sponsored by Harris, would establish “several environmental justice requirements, advisory bodies, and programs to address the disproportionate adverse human health or environmental effects of federal laws or programs on communities of color, low-income communities, or tribal and indigenous communities.”

More specifically, it would prohibit “disparate impacts on the basis of race, color, or national origin as discrimination.”

Under this radical proposal, a government program or law would be required to ensure that the “impacts” of its provisions result in equitable outcomes for racial groups. This is an impossibility without government deliberately favoring some demographics over others, because no law could ever naturally result in perfectly equitable outcomes for all groups of people.

10. Patsy T. Mink and Louise M. Slaughter Gender Equity in Education Act of 2018

Harris was one of only 13 cosponsors of the Patsy T. Mink and Louise M. Slaughter Gender Equity in Education Act of 2018. The legislation would create a new Office for Gender Equity within the Department of Education. Among other powers, the new office would “provide grants and perform activities to reduce or prevent discrimination, bias, harassment, or violence based on actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions or stereotypes in all areas of education.”

Although some of the bill’s goals are admirable, the bill’s focus on tackling “implicit bias” and provisions related to gender identity, among other components, would open the floodgates for federal bureaucrats to inject far-reaching, left-wing goals into local school districts. This would likely include policies that would force nearly all public schools to allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports.