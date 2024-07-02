5 reasons Joe Biden is here to stay

It seems that after showing some concern that Joe Biden may not be fit to serve another term, a conclusion amply supported by his doddering performance in Thursday’s debate, Democratic spokespersons and some in the corporate media have begun to defend the idea of his staying on. There are good reasons for this, some of which should be obvious. First, it is difficult to remove a presidential candidate who has already won almost all the state primaries and who is now waiting to be formally nominated at his party’s national convention in August. There are ways to get around this accomplished fact, but they are messy and divisive. Unless Biden leaves of his own accord, expect plenty of nasty infighting if the convention tries to remove him.

We have no reason to imagine that by keeping Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, his entire party is doomed in November.

Second, the Democrats and their media assistants have already invested considerable time and energy building up Biden as a wise elder statesman, fighting valiantly against the American Hitler. If these former advocates decided to remove him, there would be much to explain — for example, why they failed to tell us until now that Biden is a mentally declining head of state for whom they have been desperately covering.

Obviously, what we encountered last Thursday was a particularly vivid illustration of the Biden we’ve been seeing and hearing for some time. The media doggedly disguised this fact, for example, when its representatives, most outrageously the Associated Press, insisted that video proving Biden’s mental and physical frailty were “cheap fakes.” As should now be obvious, it was the media and party operatives, not the films showing Biden wandering off at the G7 meeting in Italy last month, falling off stages, and slurring his words, who were telling the lies.

Third, the Democrats don’t have much of a bench if they are seeking to replace Biden. And they may not be able to nominate even a photogenic but performatively disastrous candidate like California Gov. Gavin Newsom without bumping against the obstacle of Vice President Kamala Harris. Our official stand-in for black women, who is now peering desirously into the Oval Office, is not going to go gently into the night — and certainly not in favor of another successor to Biden.

Unfortunately for her party, Kamala is even less popular than her boss, which seems to be the case for other substitutes for Joe who have been suggested since Thursday.

Fourth, we have no reason to imagine that by keeping Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, his entire party is doomed in November. The Democrats have a very large constituency, particularly in blue states, and even with a babbling senile presidential candidate, they should be able to pick up almost half the votes cast.

Their party is always good at manufacturing votes, namely those that are not cast on Election Day at a polling station overseen by representatives of both national parties. And their secretaries of state are adept at hiding election irregularities, a skill that our present Pennsylvania governor, like his fellow Democratic governor in Arizona, cultivated into a true art form.

As usual, the Democrats will be pulling out all stops to win in November. Mollie Hemingway was reciting a truism when she lamented “the systematic corruption of the election system.” This rigging is now so complete, Hemingway argues, that it is irrelevant whether the legal term “fraud” can be technically applied.

Fifth, even if Biden comes up short in November, this need not affect Democrats running for lower offices. In my state, Bob Casey Jr., a lackluster, verbally challenged Democratic U.S. senator, is well ahead of his more articulate Republican rival, Dave McCormick. The effort to implicate Casey in Biden’s border fiasco, a charge that happens to be entirely justified, doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Democrats are better organized, use their state offices effectively to advance party interests, and have loads of money, some of which comes from Hollywood. Even if Trump squeaks out an electoral victory here, as he did in 2016, there is no reason to think that Democrats will do badly in other elections.

It also seems, at least in my state, that the Democrats have more fire in their bellies. They are energized by the woke agenda and the demand for virtually unrestricted abortion rights. Like the MAGA populists, these leftists have a cause — and it will energize them to vote for their candidates, come hell or high water. Two years ago, this leftist constituency in Pennsylvania helped elect Sen. John Fetterman, then running as a brain-damaged member of the Democratic left.

Decidedly leftist feminist governors like Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Katie Hobbs in Arizona enjoy steady majority backing in their states. Whitmer enjoys a popularity rating of 63%, even after she brutally locked down residents of her state during a COVID scare she helped incite. Such progressive icons seem indestructible in blue and purplish states, no matter how Biden fares there in November.