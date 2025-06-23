Is a serial killer prowling around Austin, Texas?

Since 2022, 38 bodies have been found in or near Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas. The most recent was recovered just earlier this month. On June 3, a teenage male kayaker was found two days after he swam into a deep part of the lake without a life jacket and disappeared under the water.

Many of the deaths in and around Lady Bird Lake have been attributed to accidental drownings. Other deaths have been ruled suicides and drug overdoses; only one death has been declared a homicide.

However, several cases remain unknown. Another disturbing fact is that 30 of the 38 bodies were males, 60% of which were between 30 and 49 years of age, leading many locals to suspect a serial killer, given serial killers usually target victims with specific characteristics — especially age and gender.

The Austin Police Department has insisted that no evidence supports the existence of a serial killer, but locals are not convinced. Several petitions for police to investigate drownings as potential homicides have been filed. Many believe that the proximity of Rainey Street, a nightlife hub with numerous bars and clubs, has led to men being drugged and lured to Lady Bird Lake where they were intentionally drowned.

While the city has implemented safety upgrades, including increased patrols, fencing, lighting, and cameras around the lake, APD has maintained that no serial killer is on the loose.

Dave Landau, BlazeTV host of the comedy series “Normal World,” sides with the locals.

He reads from a recent Buzzfeed article , detailing how in 2022, “A cluster of six bodies were found” — all males with “similar features.” The following year, “Five more bodies were found, again, all men,” who had apparently “gone missing after having a night out on the nearby Rainey Street.”

“So it looks like we have the Lady Bird Killer on our hands, ladies and gentlemen,” he says.

As for APD’s denial that there’s a serial killer on the loose, Dave thinks there’s a chance law enforcement “may not tell the public what they're looking at” to avoid hysteria.

To hear more about the scandal that’s got the people of Austin in an uproar, watch the episode above.

