Title IX was a promise. Democrats have broken it.

On June 23, Americans mark the 53rd anniversary of Title IX being signed into law. This landmark legislation gave women the opportunity to fairly compete in athletics. Unfortunately, thanks to the extreme left’s ridiculous desire to force women to compete against men, Title IX is under threat.

As the highest-ranking woman in Congress, I am proud to introduce a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to commemorate Title IX's enactment and celebrate women's and girls' contributions to education and athletics. It’s time all members of Congress go on the record supporting Title IX and women in sports.

Our daughters can depend on Republicans to protect women. We are fighting to end the insanity created by extreme leftist Democrats.

The erosion of Title IX protections is harming young girls. For example, in my home state of Michigan, a transgender water polo player was allowed to compete in the national championship, leading to an unfair advantage and a sham outcome.

Recently, during track and field competitions in Washington and California, biological boys stole victories that should have gone to girls. These biological boys would likely never have seen the podium had they competed against men. Allowing this behavior, which I often describe as the ultimate form of bullying, is ironic given our nationwide efforts to eliminate it.

Instead of wrongfully celebrating these boys who are stealing victories from women, we should recognize and celebrate rightful champions Lauren Matthew, Jillene Wetteland, Lelani Laurelle, and Kira Gant Hatcher. They put in the work and were forced to compete unfairly against biological males, only to have their hard-fought victories snatched away.

The parents, teachers, classmates, and administrators who allowed this to happen and are responsible for this miscarriage of justice should be ashamed. Instead of cheering on women and Title IX, they cheer for the destruction of women’s sports.

As a woman, a mother, an athlete, and a coach of young girls, I am appalled. The fact that anyone would rather allow biological men to compete in women’s sports than protect our girls is reprehensible. Where are the feminists who have dedicated their lives to protecting women and women's empowerment? No matter how hard Democrats try to deny it, biological men have an inherent advantage over women in sports.

President Trump and House Republicans have taken action to prevent these nightmares from happening in the future. House Republicans passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, and President Trump signed an executive order to protect girls and keep men out of women’s sports. Just this month, Education Secretary Linda McMahon recognized June as Title IX Month.

Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

These actions resulted in the NCAA announcing a new policy protecting women athletes from men competing in women's sports. Despite multiple states having followed suit, not all girls are protected.

This led President Trump to threaten to cut federal funding to California if the state continues allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. In my opinion, he absolutely should. The president has already begun the process of stripping Maine of federal funds for a similar act of defiance. If states value this extreme, woke ideology more than federal funding for their students’ education, they should lose it.

Fifty years following the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Title IX gave women equal footing in the world of athletics, and now Democrats are trying to set all our young women back. Our girls deserve better.

Our daughters can depend on Republicans to protect women. We are fighting to end the insanity created by extreme leftist Democrats. And we won’t stop until every girl and woman has the right to fairly compete in sports.

If that means defunding every state, defeating every extreme left-wing Democrat governor, and demoralizing every biological male who steps foot on a women’s athletic field, we will.

We fought for more than 50 years for this right. I won’t let it end under my watch.