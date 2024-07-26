A message to the newly graduated class of 2024

My fellow Americans, you, and the generational permutations that will follow you, are America’s intended future.

Your generation is much like the launch of the iPhone, which was a big deal. The freshly graduated class of 2024 marks the dawn of a new era in human development and communication.

No one likes to be corrected or morally sanctioned. Your parents don’t like it. Your friends don’t like it. It isn’t a good recipe for human happiness and advancement.

Of course, upgrades and even better code will follow. But it doesn’t matter what we call the next generational expression after you. They will be derivative of you and your story arc. The iPhone is pretty much the same. Bill Ayers and Michel Foucault are to you what Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak are to the iPhone.

Your architects and your teachers just adore you. Why wouldn’t they? You think and act as instructed. Your pedagogical parents succeeded where prior revolutions in education and society failed. Since Plato’s “Republic,” men have sought to create a better world through a directed, early, head-start education of the young. Whereas the Jesuits and Soviets failed, the American left has succeeded with you.

Class of 2024, you are America’s new Adam and Eve, whose generation will foster a better, more progressive expression of the new American Experiment: an America that delivers on the promise of diversity, equity, and inclusion to all marginalized people.

Unfortunately, society does not seem to like you as much as your teachers. And while you might think it is us, no ... it’s you. It really is you.

You were drawn to be unbearable, even to yourselves. Your generation is more difficult to satisfy civically than Michelle Obama — and purposely so. At the dinner table, late night at the bar, in the sack, comedy club, and on social media, you are more than a little unbearable. You were educated and engineered to be moral scolds and police the mores and ideas of society.

News flash: No one likes to be corrected or morally sanctioned. Your parents don’t like it. Your friends don’t like it. Your future coworkers won’t like it and will distrust you. And your bosses are going to keep you at arm’s length out of a basic instinct to survive. It isn’t a good recipe for human happiness and advancement.

But too many of your generation like this recipe of social strife and control. When your generation’s social influencers do as trained and judge past and present behavior by the gospel of newspeak — which can only be found wanting — they get to exercise coercive power over others. It’s an addictive high. You get to elevate yourself and put down others, all while seeing yourself as moral when you are little more than a moralistic thug.

History is littered with the bloody consequences of this high. This is what gives history its regressive, tale-told-by-an-idiot arc. When such a cohort is digitally armed and networked, we are in deep trouble socially.

I hope right now you are saying, “This is not me.”

I am here to give you a choice — a red-pill opportunity — to escape the mental grip of the matrix that has nursed your mind since kindergarten. The blue-pilled adjacent life will work for some but not for all. Most likely, if you are hearing this, it will not work for you.

If you are fortunate to be on the list of the marginalized and aggrieved — and in whose name the revolution is made — it makes tactical sense to play the adjacent card. Still, expect the revolution to serve you poorly. But you can rest assured at night that it is not coming for you, unless you speak against it. Then all bets are off.

If you are not on the aggrieved totem, the adjacency lane does not offer the protection that you might think. If you are white, Asian, or Jewish, male or female, you should be concerned and prepare yourself to live a red-pilled life on the down low.

The revolution will not eat you last as you hope. In fact, it’s going to eat you first. The deplorable economy and worker are not under unbearable control, but you will be. The crown jewels of America’s commanding heights — entertainment, education, media, Big Tech, philanthropy, Wall Street — where you believe you are headed are not staffed with deplorables but with folks just like you.

Don’t reward unbearable identity politics with your votes and adjacent likes. Quietly quit the party and program that is serving you up as a sacrifice. No one needs to know.

Men of the graduating class of 2024 — particularly white men — know what the slow progressive boil is like and its impact on their pursuit of happiness.

In contrast, women in general and white women in particular have done well. Until now. That is about to change for equity’s sake. Feminism is no longer colorblind and meritocratic when it comes to its own. We are learning that being a white woman has its own toxic tendencies and sins against humanity’s downtrodden.

Newly graduated Asians and Jews, your people’s outlier success in light of past discrimination is becoming a disqualification. Merit is out. Identity and the victim are the ascendant measure of all things.

What is a 2024 graduate in the crosshairs of identity to do? There are a couple of easy things you can do that can make a difference immediately.

First, and foremost: Don’t reward unbearable identity politics with your votes and adjacent likes. Quietly quit the party and program that is serving you up as a sacrifice. No one needs to know.

At work and with your friends and family, don’t live down to your intended, cultural scold role. Doing so will be recognized and rewarded.

The revolution wants you to want to punish your own. To turn daughter against mother. Son against father. It’s best when it’s done by one’s own gender and tribe.

Don’t do it. Instead, talk to your parents and make common cause. You will be stronger together.

Most importantly, learn the language of equality properly understood and constitutionally pursued. In short, what your teachers call “equality” and its offshoots of diversity, equity, and inclusion — the source of power they hold over you — does not mean what they say it means. It does not require present discrimination to address past discrimination. All you need is a simple tweak in your understanding of what equality means and requires, and you can be free of your woke mental matrix.

Just like that, you can be free. And so can the rest of us.